Abercrombie & Kent Expedition Cruises: What You Need to Know

The Team Makes the Trip

Part of the appeal of Abercrombie & Kent is the lineup of naturalists aboard every cruise. The team is well-rounded, with guides who have diverse backgrounds and areas of specialty.

On our sailing, we had whale and marine mammal experts, bird specialists, a geologist, a historian and photographers, among others. The expedition team is great ashore, pointing out wildlife behavior or natural features to passengers.

Onboard, they provide a series of lectures that gives color and context to what you're seeing. Some presentations are fun and spirited (birds versus mammals!), while others are more somber and enlightening (climate change and its effect on the polar regions). Many passengers attend them all and discuss what they have learned with one another at dinner.

Photography, too, is a major part of A&K's expedition sailings, and at least one of the guides will be a photo expert who helps passengers take -- and create through editing -- better photos. These sessions are wildly popular, as many passengers are equipped with high-end photo gear (and in some cases, perhaps, more camera equipment than they probably need or know how to use).

The photo guide also will work one-on-one with passengers, showing them features of their equipment they might not have known they have or how to use photo editing software, such as Lightroom or Photoshop.

Sailings, too, might feature expert guest lecturers in various areas. On our sailing, we were joined by world-renowned photographer Rick Sammon. His lectures were entertaining and enlightening, but he also made a point of spending "office time" in the ship's main lounge with passengers, who peppered him with questions at every turn. He cheerfully answered every query, even offering to edit photos for people from the trip.

Outside of lectures, naturalists join passengers for dinner. (There's a sign-up system, and it's first-come, first-served.) They also routinely set up time on outside decks to do wildlife spotting with passengers.