I Took a Winter Transatlantic Crossing on Queen Mary 2. I Got the Storm I Hoped For

The Winter Crossing Made Me Seasick For Only the Second Time Ever

One day out of Southampton, Queen Mary 2 heads toward the impending storm (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

I don’t get seasick. That’s the line I feed everyone I meet on cruises, because generally speaking, it’s true. I like a decent storm and find them enthralling when viewed from the comfortable confines and safety of an observation lounge. Bad weather makes my day. Sunshine and calm seas are, frankly, a bit boring.

The only voyage that had made me lose my cookies, to this point, was a sailing on Silversea’s Silver Wind from Cape Town, South Africa up the eastern coast to Mozambique. Heavy rolling swells on our departure from Cape Town left me feeling ill; a problem exacerbated by the far-forward, high-deck location of the Grand Suite I was upgraded to at embarkation.

The palatial suite – bigger than my apartment – became something of a nightmare as doors crashed open and shut from hidden anterooms I hadn’t yet discovered. My marble bathroom became a prison for hours on end; I suppose if you’re going to be ill, do it surrounded by the pleasing scent of Bulgari toiletries.

Ominous clouds lie ahead of our track across the Atlantic aboard Queen Mary 2 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Unsettled seas astern on Queen Mary 2 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

My winter transatlantic on Queen Mary 2 was different. The storm we ran into – a massive North Atlantic gale that simply couldn’t be navigated around – was disorganized. It started as low swells and waves that buffeted the ship a bit; you felt a slight motion underfoot that was more prominent the higher up you went. Walking became tough as the afternoon went on, with the decks moving back and forth at a gentle but noticeable angle – even onboard the massive Queen Mary 2. The “barf bags” came out, hung on staircases and elevators. Deck chairs were lashed down. Interior décor started creaking and flexing.

Queen Mary 2 rolls to port as another massive wave breaks over the bow (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

I was sitting in the Commodore Club, high up on Deck 9, overlooking the bow when things started to take a dramatic shift. Queen Mary 2 started taking substantial amounts of spray over its massive bow – waves of mist that roared up and crashed into the curved forward wind screen that had been designed expressly with this kind of weather in mind by designer Stephen Payne. It hit the windows with a whoosh that soon became omnipresent.

As the winds across the deck increased, Queen Mary 2's outer decks were closed to passengers (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

With the ship now moving more noticeably, Captain Hashmi announced the outer decks would be closed off to passengers. At that time, I had no idea they would stay shuttered for a full three days of our crossing.

This first stormy day passed uneventfully for me. I rallied. I attended lectures, swayed while walking to the dining room where I ate dinner as planned. I kept up my evening ritual of attending the live music in the Chart Room on Deck 3 and the Golden Lion Pub on Deck 2, followed by nightcaps in the Commodore Lounge.

I won against the North Atlantic.

The Commodore Club aboard Queen Mary 2, located Deck 9 Forward (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Day 2 of the heavy seas saw the weather remain absolutely atrocious. Snow and rain fell intermittently, and Queen Mary 2 creaked and flexed its way across the North Atlantic. Our speed dropped noticeably to improve passenger comfort. We were now running nearly a day behind between the weather and our medical diversion, and I spent some time reading in the Deck 2 corridors all the way forward, within sight of the massive waves that completely obliterated the daylight from the windows as they swept past the ship.

Queen Mary 2's outer decks being lashed by rain and high winds, as seen from the Horizon Court Buffet on Deck 7 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

As the ship’s movement increased, time in the stateroom started sounding better: a friend traveling onboard had a suite, so we took to watching the Elvis movie and day-drinking champagne.

We’d decamped to the Commodore Lounge for some libations in the afternoon when it hit me: overwhelming nausea. I wanted out. I felt anxious. I started perspiring. I told my friend we needed to leave. She sat and looked at the menu a bit more before looking at me and saying, “Oh – now?” I was already halfway out of my chair before she could answer, hammering the button on the glass elevator to go somewhere – anywhere – lower down.

The Cafe Corinthia aboard Queen Mary 2 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

I took to an old salt’s remedy – ginger – to cure me of my mal de mer. I drank Ginger-Ale, ate candied ginger, sipped ginger tea. I tried to hold it together while I met with a Cunard representative onboard for coffee; I barely could concentrate on what was being said. I was just trying to not become sick all over the gorgeous confines of the Cafe Corinthia.

My sheltered balcony cabin on Deck 6 aboard Queen Mary 2 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Finally, I gave up, retreating to my sheltered balcony stateroom on Deck 6 to lay down. Heavy seas are exhausting, but I managed to order beef broth and a club sandwich from room service to keep my energy up. In heavy seas, I always lay off the water and make sure I’m managing to eat something, whether I want to or not, to stave off the worst of the seasickness.

Dancing in the Queen's Room ballroom aboard Queen Mary 2 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

By Day 3 of the storm, the seasickness had passed, though I still felt fatigued by it all. I took in Cunard’s ample program of lectures, followed by white-gloved Afternoon Tea in the Queen’s Room ballroom, followed by some celebratory champagne at the Laurent-Perrier bar on Deck 3.

The calm after the storm: smooth sailing ahead of Queen Mary 2, bound for New York (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Taking a stroll mid-Atlantic on our first calm day aboard Queen Mary 2 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Sailing into a sunny November day aboard Queen Mary 2. Note the drained swimming pool (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The following day, the funniest thing happened – we sailed clear out of the storm into one of the most gorgeous winter days I’ve ever spent at sea. The entire ship took to the open decks, bundling up in steamer blankets and reading on deck chairs, or doing laps around Queen Mary 2’s expansive promenade deck on Deck 7.

The weather turned that evening, once again becoming stormy – a condition that existed until our arrival into New York, but far less vicious than the storm we hit off the coast of England. And, because Queen Mary 2 was designed for this exact scenario, Captain Hashmi just took the vessel up to 28 knots and we made it into Brooklyn’s Red Hook terminal right on time, without so much as a scratch.

There was one casualty, however: the ship had completely run out of Ginger-Ale by the time we made landfall.