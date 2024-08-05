I Took a Winter Transatlantic Crossing on Queen Mary 2. I Got the Storm I Hoped For

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
One of my favorite cruise experiences is the transatlantic crossing aboard Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2. Ever since the ship debuted in 2004, I’ve been borderline obsessed with its size, its speed, and its itineraries. The only true ocean liner left in existence, Queen Mary 2 spends most of its year sailing weeklong voyages between Southampton, England and New York (Brooklyn) – all without a single port of call to get in the way.
I’ve crossed many times on the ship, and almost always in good weather, save for the odd day or two of rain and moderate swells that usually clear up after a short period. Sunny days were spent reading in deck chairs as we cruised across the North Atlantic, before retreating inside at night for the usual assortment of lectures, Gala balls, and live musical entertainment.
But I’d always wanted to do a “Winter Crossing”. Cunard offers plenty of these as a matter of course, but the weather in the North Atlantic from November to April can be downright nasty. And that’s what I wanted. So, in the fall of 2022, I booked myself on a voyage from Southampton to New York, departing mid-November.
I went looking for bad weather. I found it.
I’d crossed in heavy seas on Queen Mary 2 before: I was onboard the ship when it outran Hurricane Sandy in 2012, departing for Southampton just moments before New York harbor was closed to ocean traffic as the storm roared up the Eastern Seaboard. I remember the wine in my glass barely rippling at dinner as Queen Mary 2 forced her way through the heaviest seas I’d seen to that point.
You know things are serious when your balcony furniture is brought into the cabin to keep it from blowing away; that’s what happened to my Britannia Club Balcony stateroom on Deck 12 on that crossing.
My winter crossing in November 2022 was different. A decade later – with six crossings on Queen Mary 2 under my belt already – I knew how the ship handled heavy seas. I didn’t want a repeat of 2012’s hurricane, but a good North Atlantic gale would suit me just fine.
We departed Southampton on a sunny winter day in November. Queen Mary 2 eased out of the Mayflower Cruise Terminal and made its way down the Solent, making the traditional hard starboard turn once the ship has passed Calshot, then the final swing around to port near Cowes indicating that, at last, you are out in the English Channel, bound for the North Atlantic – and North America.
I always check the maritime forecast on my transatlantic crossings, and things were looking very nautical indeed: a gale was cropping up in our path, holding the promise of gale force winds and seas building up to 24 feet. The storm, though, looked to be a few days out. Chances were we’d pass it before the worst of it rolled through.
My assumptions didn’t account for a sudden turn back towards the English coastline just off the Isles of Scilly in the wee hours of the morning: a passenger had suffered a medical emergency, and we had to sail back towards England to get within range of the helicopter sent to medivac the passenger from Queen Mary 2’s decks.
We returned to our planed track, but we were now behind schedule – and Queen Mary 2 Captain Aseem Hashmi let passengers know during his Noon update on our first day out at sea that we would likely encounter weather that evening.
He was right.
I don’t get seasick. That’s the line I feed everyone I meet on cruises, because generally speaking, it’s true. I like a decent storm and find them enthralling when viewed from the comfortable confines and safety of an observation lounge. Bad weather makes my day. Sunshine and calm seas are, frankly, a bit boring.
The only voyage that had made me lose my cookies, to this point, was a sailing on Silversea’s Silver Wind from Cape Town, South Africa up the eastern coast to Mozambique. Heavy rolling swells on our departure from Cape Town left me feeling ill; a problem exacerbated by the far-forward, high-deck location of the Grand Suite I was upgraded to at embarkation.
The palatial suite – bigger than my apartment – became something of a nightmare as doors crashed open and shut from hidden anterooms I hadn’t yet discovered. My marble bathroom became a prison for hours on end; I suppose if you’re going to be ill, do it surrounded by the pleasing scent of Bulgari toiletries.
My winter transatlantic on Queen Mary 2 was different. The storm we ran into – a massive North Atlantic gale that simply couldn’t be navigated around – was disorganized. It started as low swells and waves that buffeted the ship a bit; you felt a slight motion underfoot that was more prominent the higher up you went. Walking became tough as the afternoon went on, with the decks moving back and forth at a gentle but noticeable angle – even onboard the massive Queen Mary 2. The “barf bags” came out, hung on staircases and elevators. Deck chairs were lashed down. Interior décor started creaking and flexing.
I was sitting in the Commodore Club, high up on Deck 9, overlooking the bow when things started to take a dramatic shift. Queen Mary 2 started taking substantial amounts of spray over its massive bow – waves of mist that roared up and crashed into the curved forward wind screen that had been designed expressly with this kind of weather in mind by designer Stephen Payne. It hit the windows with a whoosh that soon became omnipresent.
With the ship now moving more noticeably, Captain Hashmi announced the outer decks would be closed off to passengers. At that time, I had no idea they would stay shuttered for a full three days of our crossing.
This first stormy day passed uneventfully for me. I rallied. I attended lectures, swayed while walking to the dining room where I ate dinner as planned. I kept up my evening ritual of attending the live music in the Chart Room on Deck 3 and the Golden Lion Pub on Deck 2, followed by nightcaps in the Commodore Lounge.
I won against the North Atlantic.
Day 2 of the heavy seas saw the weather remain absolutely atrocious. Snow and rain fell intermittently, and Queen Mary 2 creaked and flexed its way across the North Atlantic. Our speed dropped noticeably to improve passenger comfort. We were now running nearly a day behind between the weather and our medical diversion, and I spent some time reading in the Deck 2 corridors all the way forward, within sight of the massive waves that completely obliterated the daylight from the windows as they swept past the ship.
As the ship’s movement increased, time in the stateroom started sounding better: a friend traveling onboard had a suite, so we took to watching the Elvis movie and day-drinking champagne.
We’d decamped to the Commodore Lounge for some libations in the afternoon when it hit me: overwhelming nausea. I wanted out. I felt anxious. I started perspiring. I told my friend we needed to leave. She sat and looked at the menu a bit more before looking at me and saying, “Oh – now?” I was already halfway out of my chair before she could answer, hammering the button on the glass elevator to go somewhere – anywhere – lower down.
I took to an old salt’s remedy – ginger – to cure me of my mal de mer. I drank Ginger-Ale, ate candied ginger, sipped ginger tea. I tried to hold it together while I met with a Cunard representative onboard for coffee; I barely could concentrate on what was being said. I was just trying to not become sick all over the gorgeous confines of the Cafe Corinthia.
Finally, I gave up, retreating to my sheltered balcony stateroom on Deck 6 to lay down. Heavy seas are exhausting, but I managed to order beef broth and a club sandwich from room service to keep my energy up. In heavy seas, I always lay off the water and make sure I’m managing to eat something, whether I want to or not, to stave off the worst of the seasickness.
By Day 3 of the storm, the seasickness had passed, though I still felt fatigued by it all. I took in Cunard’s ample program of lectures, followed by white-gloved Afternoon Tea in the Queen’s Room ballroom, followed by some celebratory champagne at the Laurent-Perrier bar on Deck 3.
The following day, the funniest thing happened – we sailed clear out of the storm into one of the most gorgeous winter days I’ve ever spent at sea. The entire ship took to the open decks, bundling up in steamer blankets and reading on deck chairs, or doing laps around Queen Mary 2’s expansive promenade deck on Deck 7.
The weather turned that evening, once again becoming stormy – a condition that existed until our arrival into New York, but far less vicious than the storm we hit off the coast of England. And, because Queen Mary 2 was designed for this exact scenario, Captain Hashmi just took the vessel up to 28 knots and we made it into Brooklyn’s Red Hook terminal right on time, without so much as a scratch.
There was one casualty, however: the ship had completely run out of Ginger-Ale by the time we made landfall.
If all this sounds scary, or dangerous, it’s not. Queen Mary 2 was designed specifically to be able to handle the worst weather the North Atlantic could throw at it – and still make its schedule.
Longtime Carnival Corporation designer Stephen Payne campaigned for – and successfully got – approval to place the ship’s lifeboats higher than international maritime standards, as protection against rogue waves. To prove his point, he showed Cunard executives black-and-white photos of the Italian Line ship, Michealangelo, which encountered a rogue wave on the Atlantic in April of 1966. The wave slammed into the forward superstructure, warping it and punching it in, killing three and injuring more than 50 others.
The shock-value worked on the executives. Queen Mary 2 was built with an elongated bow, swept-back superstructure, and bulkheads to dissipate even the strongest waves. With the ability to cruise at 30 knots if required – most cruise ships max out at 20 or 21 knots – the RMS Queen Mary 2 is the only ship at sea built to handle sustained winter crossings.
Can other cruise ships cross the Atlantic? Sure. But they typically do so in the calmer months of April and May, or August and September. Otherwise, ships crossing after that typically swing further to the Southern Atlantic, where temperatures are warmer and conditions calmer.
But not Queen Mary 2. Though it often makes forays into Norway, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and Canada and New England, in addition to its annual World Cruises, Queen Mary 2’s bread-and-butter are its voyages between New York and Southampton.
So, after a week of being tossed around, would I take a winter transatlantic crossing again? You bet.
It was every bit the thrill I was hoping it would be, and seeing the might of the North Atlantic in wintertime left me humbled, awed by the power of Mother Nature, and deeply respectful of the mariners that have plied these waters for centuries on vessels far smaller – and far more vulnerable – than Queen Mary 2.
It was also the only Queen Mary 2 crossing I'd been on that had been anything less than perfectly calm. If you suffer from seasickness, the odds are good you'll be just fine on Queen Mary 2.
The other, unexpected, benefit of the winter crossing: the gorgeous skies. Stormy, moody, brooding, beautiful – at one second, the Atlantic Ocean looks menacing and horrifying. It turns on a dime, revealing the most beautiful sunset, or dramatic burst of light through seemingly impenetrable clouds. It rains. It snows. It’s sunny and warm, and frighteningly cold – all in one weeklong voyage that was, at one time, the only way people moved between continents.
Some folks see the Drake Passage, separating Antarctica from the rest of the world, as the ultimate test of endurance. I disagree. A winter crossing on the rugged North Atlantic is every bit a rite of passage from cruiser to sailor.
If you’re interested in crossing during wintertime, Cunard has you covered: Queen Mary 2 regularly offers crossings between Southampton and New York well into December, and each year operates an early January crossing at the start of Queen Mary 2’s World Cruise that’s bookable just as a weeklong voyage and is legendary among Cunarders for its likelihood of absolutely atrocious weather.
I plan to be on it – probably more than once, too. Pass the Ginger-Ale