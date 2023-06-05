A Voyage of Ice and Fire: Cruise to These 'Game of Thrones' Filming Locations

Reykjavik, Iceland

Numerous spots in Iceland were used during the series, but Thingvellir National Park is by far the most accessible filming location for cruisers docked in Reykjavik. The jagged hills, electric green landscapes and dramatic waterfalls made it the perfect spot to film scenes North of the Wall.

Jon Snow was filmed walking through the park with Ygritte and the Wildings. The passage through the Almannagia gorge, which separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, was used by both Arya and Sansa Stark as they traveled to the Eyrie. Brienne of Tarth also fought the Hound near here.

How to Get There: You can book a day trip or shore excursion from Reykjavik that encompasses a trip to Thingvellir; the national park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the stops on the island's famed Golden Circle tourist route. Game of Thrones-specific toursare bookable on Viator.