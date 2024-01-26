A Viking Rhine River Cruise in Winter

Few Tourists, No Crowds

Empty streets in Petit France, Strasbourg (Photo: Sara Macefield)

In all the stops on this cruise, we appeared to be the only tourist group – even in the likes of Cologne and Strasbourg which, especially during the summer months and Christmas market season, are packed to bursting.

Yet at this time of year the cobblestones and winding streets of Strasbourg were blissfully deserted and even the picturesque passageways of its historic Petite France quarter, which on my previous visit were heaving with summer crowds, were virtually empty.

There was barely a queue for the city’s stunning Gothic Notre-Dame cathedral, just 10 or so people waiting to have their bags checked by security staff, and it was a similar situation for the daily 12 noon show highlighting the workings of the Astronomical Clock.

Deserted streets in Mainz Germany in January (Photo: Sara Macefield)

I couldn’t help noticing as we walked around the city that everyone else seemed to be French, either day visitors or residents going about their business. It was the same in the coffee shops and cafes too, which gave our visit a much more local feel normally missing at busier times.

Aside from Amsterdam, which had the usual crowd of international tourists, it was the same everywhere which gave a fascinating taste of everyday life.

Nearly all tourist shops and local draws were open as usual in the places we visited, and the focus of excursions was more concentrated on museums and indoor attractions less affected by the vagaries of the weather.

The cities on our sailing were always going to offer enough points of interest, but each place had been specifically included in the itinerary because they stayed open as usual in the New Year.

This was certainly the case for Heidelberg, Speyer and also the Dutch city of Nijmegen – which still bustled with local life, but on a visit to the fascinating World War II Freedom Museum nearby, we enjoyed the luxury of having it virtually to ourselves.