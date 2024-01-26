A Viking Rhine River Cruise in Winter

Cruising the Rhine in the depths of winter isn’t something that tends to be top of travellers’ wish lists – and until now it hasn’t been widely available.
But that changed this year with Viking’s first winter river cruises in the heart of Europe during the off-season months of January and February.
This is normally a time when river cruise companies suspend operations and moor up vessels following the busy festive market sailings in December and traditional Christmas/New Year voyages.
However, Viking’s new nine-night Treasures of the Rhine sailings between Amsterdam and Basel make it the only major river cruise line to operate year-round on Europe’s waterways, with the aim of showcasing some of the most popular draws at a more peaceful time of year.
Admittedly, I wasn’t bursting with enthusiasm at the thought of sailing through the gloomy rain and chill of a European winter rather than jetting off somewhere sunnier and revelling in warmer temperatures.
But on my January sailing, I was pleasantly surprised at how little the weather conditions affected my enjoyment of exploring the varied port calls. Our cruise started amid downpours and dark skies in Amsterdam, but it didn’t matter because the city’s vibrant buzz and picturesque Christmas lights quickly lifted my spirits.
A few days in and the mild temperatures disappeared, replaced by a snowy chill with gorgeous blue skies and sunshine that showcased the medieval glories of the riverside towns perfectly, though freezing temperatures could make walking tours particularly glacial.
But it was nothing that decent attire and a welcome coffee couldn’t cure and it also made our Viking Longship even more cosy to return to, especially when we were greeted on our return from shore excursions by crew bearing warming drinks.
In all the stops on this cruise, we appeared to be the only tourist group – even in the likes of Cologne and Strasbourg which, especially during the summer months and Christmas market season, are packed to bursting.
Yet at this time of year the cobblestones and winding streets of Strasbourg were blissfully deserted and even the picturesque passageways of its historic Petite France quarter, which on my previous visit were heaving with summer crowds, were virtually empty.
There was barely a queue for the city’s stunning Gothic Notre-Dame cathedral, just 10 or so people waiting to have their bags checked by security staff, and it was a similar situation for the daily 12 noon show highlighting the workings of the Astronomical Clock.
I couldn’t help noticing as we walked around the city that everyone else seemed to be French, either day visitors or residents going about their business. It was the same in the coffee shops and cafes too, which gave our visit a much more local feel normally missing at busier times.
Aside from Amsterdam, which had the usual crowd of international tourists, it was the same everywhere which gave a fascinating taste of everyday life.
Nearly all tourist shops and local draws were open as usual in the places we visited, and the focus of excursions was more concentrated on museums and indoor attractions less affected by the vagaries of the weather.
The cities on our sailing were always going to offer enough points of interest, but each place had been specifically included in the itinerary because they stayed open as usual in the New Year.
This was certainly the case for Heidelberg, Speyer and also the Dutch city of Nijmegen – which still bustled with local life, but on a visit to the fascinating World War II Freedom Museum nearby, we enjoyed the luxury of having it virtually to ourselves.
Cruise director Diana gave a presentation about the Netherlands and Dutch traditions on one evening, while resident musician Sal kept the night-time tempo tapping.
Even though I was onboard in early January, there was little trace of the festive season as there were no Christmas decorations, but the atmosphere was warm and welcoming.
With this being midwinter, there were no deck activities as such, though I spotted fitness fans doing regular circuits in the fresh air.
Our passage through the Rhine Gorge was the only time when guests went on to the open decks in any large numbers to admire the panoramic views and crew members soon appeared with warming mugs of hot chocolate – with a tot of rum for those who wanted it.
This sailing was fully-booked with mainly Americans (accounting for 84 per cent) and the remainder made up of Britons, Canadians and Australians, ranging in age from 18 to 80 years.
Many guests had been keen to travel at this time of year, citing cheaper prices, less crowds and having more time to travel now than during the summer.
British couple, Tracey and Andy Kenyon from West Sussex, said the timing of a winter cruise suited them better.
“We thought it would be really nice to do this after having Christmas with the family as it meant we had something for us and we could get away,” said Tracey.
As our Viking Longship appeared to be the only passenger ship on this stretch of the Rhine (apart from its sister ship travelling in the opposite direction), there was none of the juggling for popular docking spots.
In most places, we enjoyed prime position and while Viking owns several docking locations, we weren’t even in competition with the usual fleet of Viking ships as most were moored up.
This also avoided irritating double-docking situations when you can find your view of the river obscured by another ship that suddenly moors up alongside or, more embarrassingly, throw open your curtains in the morning in a state of undress to find you are looking into someone else’s stateroom. And they are looking into yours.
This also cuts out the laborious clambering across different decks to embark and disembark through other ships moored alongside.
Travelling so early in the New Year, as I did, meant that many of the destinations still had a wonderful festive feel with twinkling lights and illuminated Christmas trees.
In Cologne, we were lucky enough to catch the final day of its Christmas markets that were bustling hubs with stalls selling off their final goods, the ice-skating rink busy with gliding skaters and the bars doing a roaring trade in steaming gluhwein.
The atmosphere was lively and buzzing and I got the impression that crowds of locals had come out to make the most of this final day.
Many Christmas decorations were still in place along our route, though in Speyer it was fascinating to see the lofty cranes brought in to dismantle its giant spinning Christmas pyramid.
But even where Yuletide decorations were coming down, many stores were still had a festive feel. In the dedicated Christmas shops in Heidelberg, Strasbourg and Basel, it was so relaxing being able to browse the displays without the usual crush and, with some items reduced, it was an ideal time to snap up decorations for next time.
The most important thing to remember about cruising the Rhine at this time of year is how freezing cold it can get and how quickly the weather can change.
My voyage started with mild rainy conditions in the mid-40s Fahrenheit, but in just a couple of days this transformed to freezing, snowy sunshine with temperatures plummeting to around 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Such a variation means that bringing a variety of clothing is essential with thick coats, hats, padded gloves, scarves and comfortable shoes or boots (preferably fur-lined, like Uggs).
It’s also a good idea to bring thermals for extra warmth, while hand and foot warming pouches which heat up instantly are a definite must if you want to ward off the cold while on walking tours which involve a degree of standing around.
In the depths of winter, it doesn’t get light until around 8am and with some tours starting at 8.30am, be prepared for early morning starts which resemble the depths of the night. Though, once daybreak comes, it does get light quickly.
Another winter issue, though this can occur at any time of year, are problems with high water levels. Following wet winter months with heavy rainfall, on my trip the Rhine had burst its banks in some areas and it also meant that, initially, we were unable to dock in the centre of Cologne.
I quite enjoyed that as it made me feel as if I was peeking behind the tourist curtain to get a more authentic flavour of each place, though some cruisers may find it a little too quiet for them.
So would I do it again? Most definitely. The ease of exploring away from the usual crush of crowds added its own special feel to this sailing that definitely made it more memorable.