Christmas markets are the highlight of Europe's winter calendar. As the world's biggest river cruise line, Viking offers the largest choice of vacations to visit the best-known cities for Christmas markets -- along with interesting lesser-known destinations -- to soak up the magical festive atmosphere.

Running through December, you will be immersed in traditions dating back hundreds of years. On Viking Christmas market cruises you'll stroll through historic cobblestone streets illuminated by twinkling holiday lights, sample yuletide cookies, cakes and other freshly baked treats, join local carol singers and shop for hand-made toys and crafts that you won't find back home. An added bonus is you can visit several markets on one cruise and only have to pack and unpack once.

You'll sail on one of Viking's state-of-the-art Longships which moor in the heart of towns so you're close to all the sights. Back onboard, the ships are beautifully decorated and the daily program will feature special events such as Christmas music performances, tree trimming and cookery demonstrations. Here's a preview of the Viking Christmas market cruise experience.