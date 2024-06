A New Kind of Sea Legs: A Crew Member's First Cruise as a Guest

I Thought the Experience Would Make Me Want to Reapply for My Old Job

Crew, including the author, taking a beach break (Photo: Sharon Waugh)

And it sort of did.

Quitting the world of cruise ships is incredibly difficult. Your job becomes part of your identity and when you don’t have it anymore, it feels a bit like you have lost yourself. It’s very hard to explain this to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but the sense of loss can be immense. On this cruise, I did have moments of sadness when I really missed not just the life I used to have but also the woman I used to be.

When you are working on cruise ships you often feel a bit lost and disconnected. You move from ship to ship and you lose your sense of home. Your coworkers become your friends turned family, but then their contracts end (or yours does) and you don’t know when or if you’ll ever see them again. Everything becomes very transient. It often feels like you’re not living in the real world and as much as you may like the ship world, sooner or later you know you will have to return to the real world and try to find yourself again.

This experience helped me to realize that I have done this and it reaffirmed my love for the new life I have created for myself.

I still miss what we crew members refer to as “ship life” and I often think about returning, but it’s nice to have a sense of home, a friendship group that remains consistent and a job that sometimes enables me to have such incredible travel experiences.