A New Kind of Sea Legs: A Crew Member's First Cruise as a Guest

When you work as a crew member on a cruise ship, you always fantasize about what it would be like to be on the receiving end of the services you offer.
I spent a year working as a group services coordinator for Carnival Cruise Line and five years as a cruise staff (or entertainment host) for Norwegian Cruise Line.
During my time as cruise staff, I started my own travel blog and when I finally resigned from the cruise line industry, I managed to transition into a job as a freelance travel writer. So when I was invited on cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line as part of a media trip, it felt incredibly satisfying, and a bit like the set-up for a reality TV show.
This is what my first experience as a guest on a cruise ship was like:
When I was a crew member, I usually had to share a small cabin with another woman who was usually from a very different country and culture from my own. We had different routines, habits, preferences and work schedules, and sometimes this could create challenges.
Needless to say, going from sharing a tiny cabin with no window to having a balcony suite to myself with a king-size bed was quite the upgrade.
I never stopped to consider what cruising would be like with my own personal balcony. It turns out it’s magnificent. You can watch sunrises and sunsets, spot dolphins and feel an ocean breeze on your face.
Even though I didn’t spend that much time in my cabin (I was having way too much fun everywhere else), I really enjoyed the time I spent there.
As a crew member who had guest area privileges (based on my rank), I was permitted to eat in the guest buffet at selected times but I was forbidden from most dining rooms and specialty restaurants.
As a guest, I could eat whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted, wherever I wanted. And yes, I did go to the main dining room for lunch on a sea day where I bypassed mains and had two desserts - I felt I had earned both of those chocolate lava cakes. Yum!
As a guest, I thoroughly enjoyed the liberation of doing some completely banal things that no one else would have appreciated based solely on the fact that I was never allowed to do them before. This included wearing flip-flops around the ship (a safety hazard in the more industrial crew areas) and even just using the guest elevators (a no-no for the crew).
While the alarms and announcements associated with the crew drill are an annoyance to any guest who's not in port at the time, I absolutely loved hearing all this and staying put in the buffet to continue my brunch. Not having to participate was very satisfying.
At times I felt liberated, at other times I kept feeling like I was about to get into trouble for doing something I wasn’t allowed to be doing. Using facilities like the spa and the pools felt so strange. Even just the simple act of not wearing a name badge left me feeling like something was missing.
As cruise staff, my work schedule required me to be at certain places at certain times to host or assist with various activities and I often felt like I was running all around the ship all day.
As a guest, I made sure I read the entertainment schedule and I always had an idea of what I wanted to do each day, but if I got distracted or I was enjoying whatever I was doing, I just wouldn’t go. Apart from certain group dinners and shore excursions, I could do whatever I felt like and that felt amazing.
When you find yourself in a former work environment, it’s very hard not to slip into your former role. I found myself doing little things that were just so instinctual.
Without thinking about it I would greet and smile at strangers as I passed them in the hallways, I explained various emigration or disembarkation procedures to people who seemed confused, and gave so many people directions. I even gently reprimanded someone in the theatre for taking a picture of one of the production shows (a violation of copyright laws).
When you work on a cruise ship, your colleagues become your friends and your onboard family and I missed feeling like I was a part of the family. I felt quite jealous of the camaraderie among the crew.
I remember looking into the tired eyes of a crew member who had finished her work for the evening and was off to complete her timesheet for the night before clocking out.
I remembered exactly what it felt like to disappear into the crew area doors (often disguised to look like walls) where you can let your guard down, not be in service mode, connect with your friends at the crew mess or the crew bar and unwind after a long day. A part of me wanted to follow her, but my newfound guest status forbade me from doing so.
I feel that everyone who has ever worked in the hospitality industry is often particularly nice to hospitality industry personnel and I was no exception. I believe I was more grateful than the average guest and tried my best to thank every crew member who served me in any way and tipped quite generously.
I knew from the beginning of the cruise that I would get the opportunity to write comment cards for the crew members who went above and beyond to make my cruise special, and so I found myself photographing their name tags from the first day so I could remember who to write for and how to spell their names (often tricky when there are 60+ nationalities on board).
And it sort of did.
Quitting the world of cruise ships is incredibly difficult. Your job becomes part of your identity and when you don’t have it anymore, it feels a bit like you have lost yourself. It’s very hard to explain this to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but the sense of loss can be immense. On this cruise, I did have moments of sadness when I really missed not just the life I used to have but also the woman I used to be.
When you are working on cruise ships you often feel a bit lost and disconnected. You move from ship to ship and you lose your sense of home. Your coworkers become your friends turned family, but then their contracts end (or yours does) and you don’t know when or if you’ll ever see them again. Everything becomes very transient. It often feels like you’re not living in the real world and as much as you may like the ship world, sooner or later you know you will have to return to the real world and try to find yourself again.
This experience helped me to realize that I have done this and it reaffirmed my love for the new life I have created for myself.
I still miss what we crew members refer to as “ship life” and I often think about returning, but it’s nice to have a sense of home, a friendship group that remains consistent and a job that sometimes enables me to have such incredible travel experiences.