A New Kind of Sea Legs: A Crew Member's First Cruise as a Guest

I Enjoyed That Certain Rules No Longer Applied to Me - But I Kept Feeling Like I Was Going to Get Into Trouble

Dining as a passenger (Photo: Sharon Waugh)

As a crew member who had guest area privileges (based on my rank), I was permitted to eat in the guest buffet at selected times but I was forbidden from most dining rooms and specialty restaurants.

As a guest, I could eat whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted, wherever I wanted. And yes, I did go to the main dining room for lunch on a sea day where I bypassed mains and had two desserts - I felt I had earned both of those chocolate lava cakes. Yum!

Dining in the staff mess (Photo: Sharon Waugh)

As a guest, I thoroughly enjoyed the liberation of doing some completely banal things that no one else would have appreciated based solely on the fact that I was never allowed to do them before. This included wearing flip-flops around the ship (a safety hazard in the more industrial crew areas) and even just using the guest elevators (a no-no for the crew).

While the alarms and announcements associated with the crew drill are an annoyance to any guest who's not in port at the time, I absolutely loved hearing all this and staying put in the buffet to continue my brunch. Not having to participate was very satisfying.

Relaxing in the onboard Spa (Photo: Sharon Waugh)

At times I felt liberated, at other times I kept feeling like I was about to get into trouble for doing something I wasn’t allowed to be doing. Using facilities like the spa and the pools felt so strange. Even just the simple act of not wearing a name badge left me feeling like something was missing.