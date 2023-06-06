Cabins Benefitted Extensively from Refurbishment

When Oceania Cruises announced facelifts for Riviera and sister ship Marina back in April 2022, a lot of emphasis was placed on revamping the suites, which were scheduled to be completely reconfigured. The onboard accommodations now feature a new lighter and brighter design scheme.

The one exception is the 2,000-square-foot Owner's Suite, still the most impressive cabin aboard Riviera. The suite had been updated prior to the refurbishment and features a navy blue and dark wood color scheme accentuated with new furnishings, fabrics and artwork exclusively by Ralph Lauren.

The Vista suites -- the second largest cabins on the ship at 1,200 to 1,500 square feet -- boast a more contemporary approach, with the lighter tones found in the other suite categories on Riviera (Oceania and Penthouse suites, Concierge Level Veranda, Veranda, Deluxe Oceanview and Inside Stateroom).

Bathtubs across several suite categories have also been removed in favor of large walk-in showers. Only the Owner's, Vista and Oceania suite categories have both bathtubs and showers in their bathrooms.