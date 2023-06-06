For true spa aficionados, daily treatments and visits to the spa's thermal suite just aren't enough. What they really want is to take up residence in the spa. The good news is that, on several cruise lines, you can do essentially that.

Cruise ship spa cabins are typically located within steps of the ship's spa (or have some sort of direct access) and feature Zen-inspired decor. They range from inside cabins to suites, and they're often the same layout as their standard cabin counterparts, but with added amenities and a higher price tag.

Beyond those basic similarities, spa cabins are not created equal. Some, like those found on Holland America ships, offer a few token cabin amenities but no real spa benefits. Others, however, provide real value to spa-lovers with included spa services, such as free visits to a thermal suite or relaxation room, complimentary fitness classes and discounts on and priority access to spa treatments. Of the ones found on major cruise lines, Celebrity's AquaClass spa cabins offer the most included perks.

See below for a line-by-line guide to available spa cabins.