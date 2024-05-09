Australia is a vast and beautiful country with a dazzling array of cruise ports in all corners of the compass.

For those in the know, Australia represents buzzy and diverse cities, from Perth in Western Australia to Brisbane in Queensland, plus luscious rainforests, miles of pristine white beaches and extraordinary nature (think koalas, crocs and kangaroos).

There are the culture-rich cities of Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart and Sydney to explore. Rolling vineyards to imbibe at in the Margaret River region and wild canyons and waterfalls to marvel at in the Kimberley.

Whether you live in Australia and are considering a domestic cruise or are planning a bucket-list trip Down Under, here's your complete guide (clockwise from Sydney) to Australia cruise ports.