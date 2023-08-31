Sponsored by Viking

Provence is known for culinary delights. Yet beyond the region's famous food scene, there are wild wonders, ancient ruins, and captivating but less visited landscapes. Ancient Rome left its mark all along this river with enduring architecture and engineering. Protected salt marshes, untouched forests, canyonlands, and windswept citadels bring a wilder side to France. And preserved villages capture life in France before it was a country.

Viking’s river voyages create opportunities for curious travelers, and the line is ready to take you to both the iconic and the unexpected destinations beyond the standard river cruising itinerary.

On the eight-day Lyon & Provence itinerary from Lyon to Avignon, Viking offers excursions to these surprising sites with knowledgeable local guides to enrich the exploration. Get ready to experience why empires and kingdoms have desired Southern France for thousands of years.