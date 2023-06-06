9 Tips for Staying Safe on a Cruise Ship

Cruising is one of the safest forms of travel, and the vast majority of cruises pass without incident. But just like on a land-based vacation, it's worth taking a few basic precautions to stay safe. When you get onboard it's easy to forget that you are sharing your vacation with thousands of other people (crew and passengers), and all it takes is one person to spoil the experience.

Most of the following tips are common sense -- go easy on the booze, don't flaunt your cash, keep valuables in your safe -- but sometimes they are all too easy to forget when you're on holiday. The key thing to remember is have fun, but be aware -- just like you would on a night out at home.