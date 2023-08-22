9 Tips for a London River Cruise

A London river cruise on the Thames is one of the most leisurely and easiest ways to see some of the top sights in the U.K. capital. The River Thames spans 215 miles and is an iconic landmark of London, flowing through the heart of the city. You can hop on and off at piers all along the river to visit the attractions, without the hassle of expensive cab fares or figuring out the subway system.

While boats continuously traverse the waters of the River Thames, there aren't many overnight or longer river cruise itineraries offered. The majority of London river cruises available on the Thames are day cruises or shorter excursions on larger sightseeing boats that take in London's historic sights.

That said, river cruise enthusiasts can find overnight cruises up to a week in length leaving from West London on luxury barges like European Waterways' intimate eight-passenger, 117-foot Magna Carta.

Here are nine tips for taking a London river cruise and some sights and experiences to look out for along the way.