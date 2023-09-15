9 Things to Do in Alaska on a Cruise Tour

There are countless awe-inspiring things to do in Alaska, from the parks and cities of its interior to its glacial shores and quirky outskirts. Some people make visiting Alaska a once-in-a-lifetime experience, while others can't wait to go back again and again.

The rugged appeal of Alaska is vast, and there's a never-ending supply of memorable activities to draw both first-time and repeat visitors, especially those on a cruise tour. A cruise tour is part cruise, part land tour, making it the sublime combination of traveling styles.

But what exactly are the best activities on an Alaska cruise tour to do, both for repeat visitors and first-timers? To ensure you see all that the 49th State has to offer (and it's a lot), we've rounded up nine things to do in Alaska on a cruise tour that span land, air, sea and ice.