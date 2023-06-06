9 Things Not to Do in a Cruise Ship Main Dining Room

1. Don't Show Up Late or at the Wrong Time

If your ship doesn't offer a "dine when you want" option, or if you didn't sign up for it, be sure you know the time at which you're scheduled to show up for dinner. The dining room on your ship can't accommodate everybody simultaneously, so cruisers are usually divided into two seatings (early and late). If you show up at the wrong time, you might not have a seat. Similarly, if you're scheduled for a specific seating in the MDR, don't show up late. Not only does it delay ordering for others at your table if you're sharing one, but it also forces your waiters to rush you through your meal in order to get you in and out within the allotted timeframe.