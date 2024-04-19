9 Things You Need to Know About a D-Day River Cruise

7. Nothing Can Prepare You for the Cemeteries

The American Cemetery at Coleville-sur-Mer (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

Even if you have seen the movie, Saving Private Ryan and you know what to expect visually when you reach the American cemetery at Colville-sur-Mer, nothing can prepare you emotionally.

Row upon row of identical white crosses and Stars of David as far as the eye can see, each with a name and a state from which the serviceman hailed, though curiously, no age. And then behind the graves, a memorial wall, with yet more names of the men whose bodies were never recovered. And Colville cemetery is just one of five; there are two British, one Canadian and one German cemetery along this stretch of coastline.

Memorial service organised by Viking at the American Cemetery in Coleville-sur-Mer (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

There is also a spot where ceremonies are held to honor those who gave their lives that day. Viking can organize a private ceremony if there are a number of relatives of veterans onboard. Note that if you are a relative, you can request to walk among the graves, if you are not, you can only walk around them.

Omaha Beach as seen from the American Cemetery at Coleville-sur-Mer (Photo: Adam Coulter)

The cemeteries overlook the beaches upon which the men died, and all the crosses face west, to the countries where they were born.

It is a sobering and harrowing site, particularly when contrasted with the swaying pines, soft sea breezes and quiet beaches directly below.

The cruise lines leave time here for walking around and contemplation, before heading to the beaches themselves.