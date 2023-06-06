Any time you get several thousand people together, you're bound to see something that makes you go "huh," or at least smile in bemusement. That's just as true on cruise ships as it is on land. Though we've personally never seen anything truly strange, one of our favorite cruise sightings was a senior cruiser with a cane in one hand and a bottle of wine in the other, just living it up in the atrium.

But surely there have been stranger sightings, so we hit the Cruise Critic boards to see what our million-plus members have reported. Here, in no particular order, are nine of the strangest things cruisers have reported seeing on their cruises.