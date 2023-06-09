9 Reasons to Pack Duct Tape on Your Next Cruise

It's been said that duct tape fixes everything but a broken heart. So it's no surprise the multi-purpose adhesive is at the top of many cruisers' packing lists. Packing duct tape can help you combat wardrobe and luggage malfunctions, fix minor cabin quirks and act as a First Aid remedy. Bring an entire roll, or save room in your suitcase by wrapping only the amount you think you'll need around a sharpie or expired credit card.

Bear in mind: If packing duct tape to use in your cabin, make sure it's okay with your cruise line. Some ban adhesives on doors and other surfaces, as they tend to leave behind a sticky residue. Cruise lines usually list these guidelines on their websites, but you can always call if you're unsure.

If you're a sucker for vacation hacks that help you stay organized, here are nine reasons to pack duct tape on your next cruise.