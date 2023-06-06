There's a lot of debate among cruisers about how far in advance to book a cruise. Last-minute cruise deals or bang-for-your-buck promotions mean that you can score a great cruise vacation by waiting. However, certain cruises demand a bit more foresight. Whether you’re considering a Christmas Disney cruise, a bucket-list Antarctica cruise or a once-in-a-lifetime sailing aboard the world’s best luxury cruise lines, planning ahead is a must.

Current events can also influence cruise availability. Cruise lines are implementing capacity limits to control crowds in light of COVID-19, meaning that cabins sell out even faster.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up nine cruise types that you’ll definitely want to book at least a year in advance.