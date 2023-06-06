2. Saga Holidays

Why? You can't even book a Saga cruise unless you are 50 or older, but those who have passed their half-century are allowed to take a companion aged 40 or older. The reality is that most passengers are well beyond 60, but they tend to be an active, enthusiastic and well-travelled crowd.

Ship shape: The line has two ships -- Saga Pearl II and Saga Sapphire, with a new one, the much grander Spirit of Discovery, under construction and due to launch in summer 2019. Saga Pearl II will retire in the spring of 2019. For now, though, Saga Pearl II remains a firm favourite among passengers, not least because it has a whopping 60 single cabins -- that's almost 25 percent of the total number of cabins (253). The ship reflects Saga's trademark style and ambience with traditions such as afternoon tea, ballroom dancing and cabaret-style entertainment. The 706-passenger Sapphire was Saga's first venture into a more stylish and contemporary-style cruising, while still retaining an essentially British feel. Spirit of Discovery, meanwhile, will be a new class of ship altogether. Carrying 999, the ship will have the feel of a stylish hotel, with all balcony cabins (including more than 100 singles across different grades), a grand dining room, multiple speciality restaurants and contemporary, bold decor, with a specially commissioned collection of work from British artists. A second ship in this class, Spirit of Adventure, has already been commissioned.

What's so special? For starters, single cabins don't cost the earth. Saga ships are also praised for their high food standards. Don't miss the line's delicious afternoon tea -- and check out the spectacular cheese board. Saga's crewmembers are hand-picked for their sympathetic attitude to older passengers and are famed for their friendly, caring attitude; this line is a good choice if you have any kind of disability. Gratuities are included in the price, so there is no end-of-cruise worry about tipping. Wine is included with meals, too. Saga also takes the hassle out of getting to port by including a private taxi (U.K. only). The ships are anything but fuddy-duddy, especially the new Spirit of Discovery, and many people who try Saga for the first time become regular travellers.

Time out? Excursions are a mix of the more traditional coach tours and active, experiential tours. Some of Saga's itineraries are extremely ambitious, and passengers join the cruises knowing they will be visiting some challenging ports with only the most basic infrastructure -- the kind of places where the experience is fantastic but things can, and do, go wrong. These include remote parts of Africa and lesser-known spots in Asia. There's also a series of winter cruises to Norway, in pursuit of the northern lights. A new initiative, Explore Ashore, starts in 2019 and offers passengers a concierge service to help them tailor their time ashore, whether that means simply organising a taxi to a museum or arranging a full tailor-made experience ashore. Saga has its own foundation, the Saga Charitable Trust, and some excursions visit projects supported by the Trust.