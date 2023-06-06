9 Classic British Cruise Lines

1. Cunard Line Successfully Echoes the Golden Age of Travel

Echoing the style and allure of cruising in days gone by, to many passengers the Cunard name alone epitomises Britishness. Having sailed from Southampton to New York and back since 1847, a transatlantic crossing with Cunard is the essence of life on the ocean wave, and today the Queen Mary 2 is the world's only real ocean liner -- a vessel primarily built for long sea journeys.

Onboard, Cunard ships boast a number of superlatives, including the biggest ballroom and largest library at sea, along with notable British partnerships. The line has an affiliation with the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), arguably the most famous acting school in the English-speaking world, to present specially edited versions of renowned plays and adaptations of literary classics on transatlantic crossings. Passengers can even hone their own skills at RADA workshops. Other partnerships include the English National Ballet and Cheltenham Literary Festival.

Signature Cunard experiences include impeccably served afternoon tea with freshly-baked scones and finger sandwiches -- served on the dot of 3:30 p.m. daily -- and opulent gala balls. The "Cunard Insights" enrichment programme features eminent guest speakers from the world of politics, science, the arts, entertainment and more.