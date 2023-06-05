9 Best Greek Island Cruises

A Greek island cruise is packed with world-famous sights, such as the Parthenon, charming seaside tavernas and crystal-clear waters. Cruisers can witness these splendors while exploring the most alluring Greek islands, such as Santorini, Rhodes, Mykonos, Corfu, Crete and Paros.

Only 227 of the 6,000 islands and islets scattered in the Aegean and Ionian Seas of Greece are inhabited. Some of these islands are only accessible by boat, making small ship Greek island cruises on cruise lines like Silversea and Windstar the best way to discover these idyllic destinations.

Take a look at our list of the nine best Greek island cruises lines for an unforgettable island-hopping odyssey.