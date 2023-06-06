9 Best Cruise Ship Sun Decks

Norwegian Cruise Line Sun Decks Aren’t Just About Getting Wet

Sun Decks on Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, Norwegian Prima, have taken the line’s sun decks to a new level of fun and entertainment, both wet and dry. Infinity Beach on the Deck 8 Ocean Boulevard features two infinity pools, one on each side of the ship, putting guests closer to the water’s edge than ever before. Norwegian Prima is topped by three 10-story dry slides, and the line’s newest water slide, The Wave, where guests ride the waves in innertubes. Oh, and let’s not forget the longer, larger, and faster Speedway.

On Norwegian Epic, Breakaway and Getaway, the sun decks begin with the typical pair of pools, surrounded by fountains and an ocean of loungers, but it doesn't end there. Little ones have their own place to frolic in the Splash and Play Zone, a shaded oasis of fountains, wading pools and animal sculptures. This kiddie area is tucked under the water slides of Epic's mammoth Aqua Park. The main attraction there is the Epic Plunge, in which tube-riders zip into a giant funnel before dropping through a 200-foot-long chute into a pool below.

On Norwegian Breakaway and Getaway, passengers will also find ropes courses -- complete with planks that jut out over the sides of the ships -- next to the water slides, one deck up. On Norwegian Escape, passengers will find the largest ropes course at sea; Aqua Park, a giant water park; a two-story bar; and two huge LED screens.

Norwegian Bliss, Joy and Encore feature thrilling activities like laser tag and go-kart racing on its outdoor decks, in addition to a splash zone and a freefall water slide called Ocean Loops.

For a quieter retreat, head to Spice H2O (on Norwegian Bliss, Breakaway, Epic, Escape, Getaway and Norwegian Joy), a tiered, stage-like space that serves as a complimentary adults-only pool during the day, complete with the huge outdoor LED screen that's become a staple of cruise ship sun decks. Another peaceful spot is the nearly hidden, unfrequented sun deck aft on Deck 18.

For more exclusive sunbathing, try Norwegian's Vibe Beach Club, where staff are on hand to bring sunbathers chilled towels, spritz them with Evian water on hot days and take/deliver drink orders. Vibe is found on Norwegian Bliss, Breakaway, Encore, Escape, Getaway, Joy, and Norwegian Prima. Private and semi-private cabanas are available to rent by the day or by the week in Vibe.

But the real VIPs are the ones who book suites in The Haven, which allow access to the Haven Courtyard sun deck with pool, whirlpools and comfy sun loungers.

If it's food you're after, the Grill, off the pool deck, offers limited breakfast items and typical grilled lunch items, such as hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken, as well as salad and dessert.