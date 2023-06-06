When a cruise itinerary opens for sale, the least and the most expensive staterooms are always the first to sell out. While it is logical that cruisers are attracted by the lowest price, it is very surprising that the top suites are also snapped up right away. Why is that?

For starters, suites are the most spacious shipboard accommodation, with some as large as apartments and houses. Suites also come with an array of perks such as priority embarkation & disembarkation, concierge or butler service, and VIP access to a private lounge, restaurant, and sundeck. In short, choosing a suite that offers elevated experiences and self-contained living quarters is fast becoming a trend.

With this in mind, cruise lines have been introducing larger and more elaborate suites on every new ship they launch. Of course, all suites are gorgeous on every ship and we haven’t seen one we didn’t like, but here are a few that made our favorites list.