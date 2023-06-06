1. Best Cruise Line for Couples Seeking Traditional Romance: Princess Cruises

Romance has always been the Love Boat line's focus, and even as ships have gotten larger, Princess has continued to seamlessly find a way to blend big-ship options with a cozy small-ship feel.

Princess Cruises offers some of the most romantic couples cruises overall, and it also has a well-deserved reputation for being one of the best cruise lines for older couples.

What could be more romantic than a night at Movies Under the Stars, reclining on padded loungers while snuggled under wool tartan blankets on the pool deck? Or for a quiet conversation with your sweetie, try Adagio, a private lounge found on several of the cruise line's older ships, including Crown Princess, Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess. During the day, we love The Sanctuary, a retreat complete with waiter service and massage offerings -- try a couples cabana massage (Princess Cruises’ specialty). If you're feeling especially indulgent, book a cabana.

If you really want to go all in, book a Sky Suite, available on Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess and Discovery Princess. These cabins include enormous, panoramic-view balconies, a personal concierge and complimentary wine tasting, among other exceptional amenities.

Princess Cruises offers plenty of dining options for two. However, the most romantic option is the Ultimate Balcony Dining experience. For an extra fee, cruisers are treated to a lobster dinner with Champagne and course-by-course service. (Or have a romantic breakfast in your cabin with the line's Balcony Breakfast option.) The only caveat: Your cabin must have a balcony.

We also love the cruise line's specialty restaurants, including the additions on Majestic Princess, one of the most popular ships in the fleet. Visit Crown Grill, a steak and seafood restaurant with an open grill; indulge in a multicourse meal at the Italian Sabatini's; or split dishes with your darling at Share by Curtis Stone or The Salty Dog Gastropub.