9 Best Alaska Cruise Tour Destinations

1. Anchorage: Explore Alaska's Largest City up Close

Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska based on population, has its share of souvenir shops selling Alaska T-shirts and ulu knives (round-bladed instruments patterned after native utensils). But duck down a side street, and it oozes a Pacific Northwest hipster vibe with galleries proffering original paintings and organic, silk-screened T-shirts and coffee shops serving up monster breakfasts and spicy hot chocolate.

The city even gets a bit high-brow with the fabulous Anchorage Museum, which partners with the venerable Smithsonian to display native Alaskan cultural artifacts and modern art as indecipherable as moose tracks after a heavy snow.

Anchorage is nestled between the Chugach Mountains and the ocean, making it ideally situated for outdoor play. On Flattop Mountain, blueberry-pickers, trail-runners, dog-walkers and even the occasional moose test themselves against the steep climb to the summit (or linger on the gentler bottom slopes).

In the city center, bikers, walkers and rollerbladers can stretch their legs on the 11-mile Tony Knowles Coastal Trail that rims the city. You can't walk very far downtown without passing at least one bike rental spot, if you're in search of a bike.

If you would rather see the city from the comfort of public transportation, then try the trolley tour with Anchorage Trolley Tours that begins and ends at the visitor's center. The trolley tours showcase various hot spots of the city and its outskirts, including Earthquake Park, Alaska Railroad Depot and Lake Hood Seaplane Base.

Down at Ship Creek -- not far from where Anchorage's one occasional cruise ship docks -- fishermen hope to catch their dinner in the form of a big, meaty salmon. Try your hand at the local pastime; a bait shack is located on the creek to rent anything you might need. Just be wary of the tide or you might get stuck in the mud -- and that quicksand-like mud is really no laughing matter, as it's highly dangerous.