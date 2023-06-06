9 Best Adults-Only Cruise Ship Sun Decks

Princess Cruises' The Sanctuary

Where to Find The Sanctuary: Fleetwide.

Pampering Elements: Princess has the concept of an exclusive adults-only sun deck, dedicated to quiet relaxation and attentive service, down pat. At The Sanctuary, the loungers are shaded, upscale and plush, and "Serenity Stewards" provide cooling Evian misters, chilled face towels and healthy and refreshing drinks and snacks like fruit skewers, spring rolls and smoothies.

The ships' Lotus Spas also have outposts in The Sanctuary in select private cabanas where massages are offered. (But, on warm breeze-free days, the enclosed cabanas can get rather sticky.) You can even take part in a sunset yoga session right on the deck.

Cabanas can be rented within The Sanctuary separately for an additional fee. Sanctuary cabanas include a fully stocked minibar, a television with noise-reducing wireless headphones, plush sofas, robes and slippers, a welcome cocktail, and healthy snacks. You can also order a special cabana picnic packed with an afternoon feast and premium wine.

Newer ships in the fleet, like Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess, and Discovery Princess offer eight private cabanas in The Sanctuary -- twice as many as on other ships.

Don’t overlook The Sanctuary for cruises to cooler climates, too. These are fantastic spaces for watching the scenery in serenity, and cozy blankets and other comforts are provided.

Sanctuary Secret: Book an outdoor massage, and you'll be able to enjoy The Sanctuary free of charge for an hour after the treatment. (Outdoor massages are only available on select ships.)

Reality Intrudes: Use of The Sanctuary costs $20 for a half-day or $40 for a full day. Passengers can choose between an 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. pass, or a 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (or later) pass. Scenic sailing packages are offered at a per-day rate.

Personal Evian misters bear a nominal fee, though you can enjoy a free spritz from the Sanctuary stewards periodically throughout the day. Drinks from The Sanctuary menu also cost extra, though you can expect to pay less than you would at other bars around the ship. Snacks themselves are free, but a small food delivery surcharge applies to all orders.