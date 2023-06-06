8 Things Not to Do on a Carnival Cruise

8. Don't skip the Serenity Deck

With so much to do, eat and drink, sometimes it's easy to forget to relax and recharge. That's why Carnival created the Serenity Deck. The space reserved for anyone 21 or older is replete with padded loungers, canopy beds, hammocks, whirlpools, a private bar and beverage service -- basically everything you could want out of a peaceful escape. Even better: Unlike many adults-only sun decks, Serenity is free. The location varies by ship and sometimes can be hard to find, so make a point to discover its whereabouts. On Carnival Inspiration, for example, Serenity is tucked behind the comedy club on the Promenade deck, while on Carnival Magic, it spans all of Deck 15. If you ever need guidance, you can pull up the ship's deck plans on your phone, via the Carnival Hub app.