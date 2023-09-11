Celebrity Edge is spending the summer cruise season in Australia and New Zealand, the first time an Edge-class ship has been seen in our region.

We boarded the ship in Europe for a first-hand look at what local cruisers can expect on this first-in-class 2,918-passenger ship which will be based in Sydney, with one sailing available from Auckland.

Itineraries range from six to 15 nights and focus on the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia, with overnight stays in towns like Cairns and Hobart so cruisers can make the most of their time in these popular ports.

Here are eight things Australians and New Zealanders will love about Celebrity Edge.