Virgin Voyages has come in like a wrecking ball, blasting about its award-winning, adults-only cruises. It’s the first time the Richard Branson-owned company has based a ship down under, 20 years since his Virgin Australia airline launched here. When in local waters, Resilient Lady won’t travel as far as his planes fly, offering cruises to four states in Australia (NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and Queensland) and around New Zealand.

We sailed from Sydney to Melbourne, where the 2,770-passenger ship will be based for the summer. Here are eight things Aussies will love about onboard entertainment, dining, bars and cabins.