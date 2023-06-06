Cruises can sometimes feel built for those who love to shop. You'll find a wide variety of products, duty-free signage (indicating you don't have to pay the local tax) and promotions touting prices that might seem too good to be true along the corridors of most cruise ships.

Sure, some items are worth the splurge aboard a cruise ship, but the truth is that while you can snag pretty good deals on some onboard buys, not everything is a bargain. Some goods are so ridiculously priced, you're bound to spend almost double what you would back home.

From bottled liquor to laptops and everything in between, check out these eight often overpriced items that you shouldn't buy on a cruise ship.