The First Cruise Ship Swimming Pool Debuted in 1906

White Star Line's RMS Adriatic of 1906 was the first ship to have an onboard swimming pool (Photo: Harland & Wolff Archives)

White Star Line’s Adriatic of 1906 was the first ship to ever be fitted with a swimming pool for passenger comfort. Located on a lower deck, the pool – really not much more than a deep rectangle surrounded by a glass partition viewing area with adjacent changing lockers – also featured an adjoining Turkish Bath, which was akin to an early spa experience.

Within a few years, the trend had taken hold: pools, either indoor or out, were to be a feature of the transatlantic ocean liners and, eventually, cruise ships. And, in 1906, pools were restricted to first-class passengers only.

The Swim and Tonic Bar aboard Icon of the Seas (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)

The largest swimming pool to ever be fitted onto a ship will debut in 2024 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, which will have a massive, 40,000-gallon capacity. It will be one of seven swimming pools available for people to cool off and relax in – a far cry from the Adriatic over a century ago.