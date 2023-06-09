8 Cruise Ship Rules People Always Break

Lying on your public health questionnaire upon boarding

Let's get one thing straight: Norovirus outbreaks don't occur because a ship is "dirty." They're more often than not caused by passengers who bring germs onboard, then ignore the sanitizer stations located throughout the ship and do a lackluster job of washing their hands (if they clean them at all). To make matters worse, some who are sick at embarkation check "no" when asked if they have symptoms, and board the ship anyway. Willfully lying on the public health questionnaire is subject to a fine and in rare cases, imprisonment. Why do people do it? Because cruise lines typically quarantine ill passengers to their cabins (since norovirus is spread by person-to-person contact), where they are required to remain until at least 24 hours after their symptoms have passed. We know getting stuck in your cabin is not ideal, but have some consideration for all the other people onboard trying not to get sick.