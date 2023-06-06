4. Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Silhouette Boasts Two Huge Penthouse Suites

Celebrity Silhouette underwent a bow-to-stern refurbishment in 2020 which introduced several new and upmarket features. On the accommodation front the biggest staterooms on the ship are the two 1,291 square feet Penthouse Suites.

The makeover saw the addition of The Retreat for passengers staying in suites. This includes the option to dine in the private Luminae restaurant, with signature dishes created by the Celebrity's culinary ambassador Daniel Boulud, and access to the all-new Retreat lounge and sun deck.

Other perks for suite passengers include a complimentary Premium Beverage Package, shore excursion credit, premium Wi-Fi package and an onboard credit to spend on a variety of treats such as spa treatments.

Another modification that brought Celebrity Silhouette in line with other Solstice-class ships is the Lawn Club, an area of real grass on the sun deck that has an exclusive vibe. It has eight alcoves with private cabana rentals, the for-fee Lawn Club Grill where -- if you want -- you can cook your own food and The Porch, a casual lunch and dining venue also available at extra charge.

Inside the ship, there are plenty of other dining venues where you can treat yourself to a special occasion dinner. They include Murano, an upmarket French restaurant with a tasting menu, and the Italian Tuscan Grille, which has fantastic sunset views over the back of the ship. If you're travelling with children (or even if you're not) don't miss Le Petit Chef, a dining experience unique to Celebrity and also added during the refit. An animated story, involving the little chef preparing food, is projected onto your plate before each course is served, which corresponds to what he has been making. It's great fun.