The time has come: your ship is ready to depart port, and your cruise is about to get underway! The lines are going in, the gangway has been retracted. Suddenly, you feel the ship start to rumble as the bow thrusters gently push your massive vessel away from the pier. Sail away time is upon you.

But where should you go onboard to watch sail away from port? With ships getting bigger and more fantastical every year, knowing where the best vantage points are for any cruise ship sail away celebration can be stressful.

Fortunately, Cruise Critic is here with our tips and recommendations. These are the eight best cruise ship spots for that sail away celebration to remember: