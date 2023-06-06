7 Unusual Places to Book a Cruise

4. E-bidding Sites

You can buy your vacation… or name the price you want to pay and see if you win. E-bidding sites like eBay, SkyAuction and Luxury Link are sort of like gambling. They're designed for those who don't mind taking risks for a potentially solid deal and have more flexibility in their vacation plans.

SkyAuction, for example, offers cruises with a list of dates to choose from. Once you win a bid, you must select your date of choice, and then wait to hear if it's available (you can always cancel if it's not). If it is, you most likely won't know your exact room location or category until your cruise documents arrive, about two weeks before your departure date. (It's safe to assume you will end up with an inside cabin.)

On the flip side, some auctions might specify the cabin category or offer the opportunity to pay for an upgrade. While e-bidding sites can be a steal, they don't make it obvious how much you'll need to pay in taxes and fees above your bid price; always check the fine print.