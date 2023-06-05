7 Things You'll Love About Sky Princess

3. Sky Suites

While on the subject of cabins and balconies, don't forget the new-to-Princess Sky Suites. Sky Princess will offer just two of these suites, which are notable for having the largest balconies of any cabin in the Princess fleet (947 square feet for the portside Sky Suite and 1,012 square feet for the starboard Sky Suite). The balconies will offer 270-degree views, including direct line of sight to the Movies Under the Stars screen, so you can enjoy a film without leaving your suite. It will also feature a dining table, day bed and lounge chairs, alfresco bar and outdoor TV.

Sky Suites offer 1,092 square feet of interior space and can sleep up to five with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an indoor living and dining area. Cruisers staying in a Sky Suite will have access to the Lotus Spa's Enclave, Sanctuary services on their balcony, enhanced ultimate balcony dining and a deluxe telescope for stargazing.