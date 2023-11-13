7 Things You Should Know Before Cruising the Danube River

When it comes to European river cruising, the Danube is unequivocally a popular choice, as it traverses through multiple countries, offering a variety of landscapes, cultures and a wealth of history. Due to its popularity amongst all cruisers, practically every river cruise line sails along the Danube, so there are fortunately lots of choices to choose from.

Before you do land on a specific river cruise line or itinerary on the Danube, there are several things you should be aware of. If you’re considering a cruise on the Danube River, here are seven things you should know prior to sailing.