7 Things You Should Know Before Cruising the Danube River

When it comes to European river cruising, the Danube is unequivocally a popular choice, as it traverses through multiple countries, offering a variety of landscapes, cultures and a wealth of history. Due to its popularity amongst all cruisers, practically every river cruise line sails along the Danube, so there are fortunately lots of choices to choose from.
Before you do land on a specific river cruise line or itinerary on the Danube, there are several things you should be aware of. If you’re considering a cruise on the Danube River, here are seven things you should know prior to sailing.
While most river cruise lines pause cruising between January and mid-March, a few will sail during these months, giving them a year-round presence. Cruising during low season means fewer crowds and lower cruise fares, and you’ll see the cities and towns in a much different light.
However, you should be prepared for inclement weather. Temperatures could be in the 30s to 50s, and there will most likely be snow. With cooler and shorter days, you also may not be able to enjoy the top deck of the ship as much as you would like.
Outside of winter, temperatures on the Danube range from 40s to 60s in the spring and fall, to high-70s and 80s in the height of summer. The crisp spring air welcomes new growth, with flowering fields and many cities featuring Easter markets, while summer will be the height of festivals and special events.
Fall is a terrific time to cruise on the Danube as well. Crowds are a little thinner, the wine-producing regions host harvest festivals and you will see fall foliage colors along the way.
The most popular and frequently-operated Danube itinerary is the stretch between Hungary and Germany, where the river is referred to as the Upper Danube. The largest and most historic cities are located here, including three world capitals: Budapest, Hungary; Bratislava, Slovakia; and Vienna, Austria.
Other ports include Linz and Passau, where day trips are often offered to Salzburg and the medieval city of Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic. And the quaint villages in the fruit- and schnapps-producing Wachau Valley are also a highlight. While most cruise lines offer seven-day sailings, a few do operate shorter, three to five-day sailings.
From the end of November to mid-December, Danube ships operate Christmas Markets cruises. The itinerary is the same as a regular Danube sailing, but each city and village is decked out for the holidays, with wooden huts lining the squares and artisans selling handmade festive decor, Christmas ornaments, handicrafts, and specialty food and beverages.
Christmas Markets are big in Germany, but virtually every European city features at least one market, so it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit and get your shopping done.
Your Danube River cruise will be filled with memorable experiences unique to the region. Included walking tours are a great way to discover popular landmarks and learn about the history and heritage of the cities and towns on your itinerary.
Your ship may organize special events, such as bringing dancers onboard to perform the Viennese Waltz while in Austria or hosting a lecture on Bavarian beer by a local expert in Germany. Your cruise will also feature regional cuisine - think river-caught fish, local produce in season, fruit from the surrounding orchards, and German, Austrian, and Hungarian wines.
Enhance your Danube River cruise with a stay before or after your sailing. Iconic cities like Budapest, Vienna and Prague are just a few popular examples to tack onto your cruise.
Although you can arrange it yourself, river cruise lines will offer these city stays as an add-on package to the cruise, which includes hotel accommodations, transfers, some meals and tours, with plenty of free time to explore on your own. Best of all, land programs offered by the cruise lines will be fully escorted by a cruise director who will look after your every need.
As with all rivers cruises in Europe, Danube cruises can be affected by water levels. Too high and ships can’t sail under the bridges; too low and ships can’t operate. Accelerated snow melt, heavy rain and drought are the chief interrupters of river itineraries, but cruise lines are adept at handling disruptions and have contingency plans in place.
The most common plan is ship-swapping. You’d disembark your current vessel, get bussed past the trouble area, and then board a different ship to continue your journey. In extreme cases, your itinerary could continue by motor coach, or be canceled altogether with generous compensation.
Unfortunately, these events are difficult to predict, but all efforts will be made by the cruise line to give guests as much notice and alternatives as possible.