7 Things Not to Do on Oasis-Class Ships

Don't forget to make reservations -- and don't be late

The Oasis Class offers a wide variety of shows, including Broadway favorites like "Cats" (Oasis), "Mamma Mia" (Allure), "Grease" (Harmony) and "Hairspray" (Symphony). Then, there's the AquaTheater, where acrobatics and diving along with comedy combine for various shows throughout the week. And of course, you have more traditional cabaret-style shows and comedy.

With so many options you'd think a seat would be easy to score. Not so much. If you really want to see something, make a reservation for it. (You can make reservations before you even board.) Then, show up at least 35 minutes before showtime to guarantee your reservation.

If you don't have reservations, you might still be able to get in; just get to the theater about 15 minutes before the doors open and cross your fingers. (Many passengers with reservations decide last-minute not to attend, so their seats open up.) It also helps if you're willing to sit alone or take seats that aren't in a prime location.