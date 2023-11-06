7 European River Cruise Lines Worth a Look by Americans

Some of the best European river cruise lines fall through the cracks as you start looking to book a river cruise. American travelers generally know a handful of lines that cruise Europe’s rivers -- most often the ones that cater to and promote to U.S. cruisers. Some examples include Viking, Grand Circle, Tauck, AmaWaterways and Avalon Waterways.
While these cruise lines are meritable in their own right, there's also a broad selection of European river cruise lines that may be unfortunately overlooked by Americans. Here's a look at Cruise Critic’s choices of the top seven European river cruise lines -- and why you might want to give them a try.
Amadeus is one of the oldest European river cruise lines. For many years, the cruises from this Austrian-based cruise line were mainly sold on the German-speaking market but all that has changed and now its itineraries are available in the U.S. and other English-speaking countries.
Amadeus operates a fleet of 14 vessels. Amadeus Queen and ships launched after her feature design technology with a reduced height which enables the ship to continue sailing on high water levels where other vessels are affected. Amadeus Nova launches in 2024 with an emphasis on green technology as well.
Most European river cruise lines include a daily excursion in the fare, but Amadeus bucks the trend by giving passengers complete freedom to do as much or as little as they choose -- and pay accordingly. For all cruises, there's an "a la carte" program of excursion packages, ranging from around four shore tours during a weeklong cruise to a full schedule with up to two per day.
The newest ships boast excellent facilities, including a walk-in closet in most staterooms, an onboard massage therapist and a hair stylist, the latter a relative rarity on river vessels. Amadeus Provence, which sails on the Rhone and Saone, has an infinity pool and Amadeus Queen boasts an indoor pool with a retractable roof.
Amadeus does not operate an open-seating policy in the restaurant, which is unusual for a river cruise line. You'll be allocated a table at the beginning of the cruise, with fellow folks from the U.S. or English speakers from other countries, and that's where you stay for the duration unless you ask to be moved, which could be awkward as you're likely to still bump into your spurned tablemates.
Founded in 1984, the U.K.-based tour operator Riviera Travel is the country's largest provider of European river cruises and until 2017 catered solely to Brits. Under the name Riviera River Cruises, its itineraries are now being sold in the U.S. and Australia. The line operates 11 ships on the Danube, Moselle, Rhine, Rhone, Seine, and the Douro in Portugal.
Riviera has built up an award-winning reputation in its homeland for transparent, value-for-money fares, and yet, all staterooms are referred to as “suites.” Even the smallest suites are an ample 172 square feet on the line’s newest ship in the fleet, MS Geoffrey Chaucer.
Select cabins are made available on every sailing for solo cruisers with no single supplement added. There are also exclusive solo cruises where none of the cabins have a single supplement, so you can splash out, book a suite and pay the usual per person fare.
Menus are skewed to British tastes so along with international fare you will be able to enjoy the "full English" breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausages, tomato, baked beans and more, and dishes such as bangers and mash (sausages and mashed potato).
Riviera does not include wine, beer or soda with lunch and dinner, which is now the norm on most lines. However, there is a drinks package for beverages with meals, as well as upgraded Enhanced and Superior packages that include select drinks at the ship’s bar.
The excursion choice is also more limited than some lines. A daily shore tour is included in the fare, mostly a guided city walking tour, and there are only a few optional for-fee special tours.
A-Rosa is among the European river cruise lines with an unfamiliar name, but if you’ve ever cruised European rivers, you could not have missed the striking white vessels sporting a large pair of lips carrying a red rose on the bow. This well-established German-owned company was launched in 2000 for the domestic market and is now raising its profile in the U.S. and other countries with all-inclusive cruises.
There are currently 14 vessels in the fleet, including A-Rosa Alva sailing on Portugal's Douro River. The line’s newest ship is A-Rosa Sena, sailing the Rhine. Look for multiple family cabin options onboard.
While passengers can sign up for any cruise, there are special "international" sailings with announcements and written material in English and a dedicated English-speaking host.
The onboard vibe is very relaxed, and with flexible dining and excursion options, A-Rosa is ideally suited to anyone that falls outside the usual river cruise demographic -- younger couples, families and singles, for example -- in addition to well-traveled clients looking for a fresh experience.
The line's dining arrangements also differ considerably from most river vessels, with a buffet-style breakfast, lunch and dinner that provide unrestricted mealtimes during the restaurant opening hours. There is a very small a la carte dining area, with one dinner here included in the fare.
One standout feature aboard their ships is Spa-Rosa. A world away from a token massage bed in a lower deck cabin, the newer vessels have a spa with a reception desk, gym, treatment rooms, sauna and relaxation area. The line is also very family friendly and one of few to have family cabins and a kids' club with a packed program of activities on selected sailings during German school holidays.
With an optional excursion program and laid-back onboard atmosphere, the line tends to appeal to independently minded passengers and won't suit folks that like"'hand holding" every step of the way. Entertainment is also limited to the onboard singer and musician. A-Rosa doesn't feature the visiting singers, musicians and dancers found on many other river cruise lines.
Riverside Luxury Cruises may look like a startup, but it’s not really. Neither the ships nor the hotel operations are truly new. Riverside is the brainchild of a luxury hotel family, owners of twelve luxury properties in Germany, Spain and the Maldives. The family branched into luxury river cruising by purchasing the river ships formerly owned by Crystal Cruises.
Riverside’s fleet of five ships feature pools, luxurious spas, multiple dining venues and, as any truly luxury line would, butler service.
Riverside’s ships underwent extensive renovations before being placed into service. Suites were enlarged and redecorated with luxurious materials. An emphasis was also placed on improving the back-end areas of the ships to provide true luxury in terms of cuisine and a one-to-one crew-to-guest ratio.
Spas are delightfully appointed, as are top-deck lounging and all dining areas. Every effort has been made to make your cruise relaxing, comfortable and luxurious. Sailings are currently being sold on Riverside Mozart, Bach, Debussy and Ravel. The fifth ship, Riverside Mahler, is scheduled for re-launching in 2024.
Unlike many luxury cruises, Riverside lets you decide what your cruise fare should -- and should not -- include. Options at booking include “Full Board,” which does not include alcoholic beverages or sodas (not even with meals), but does include Wi-Fi, service charges and meals in your choice of the ship’s restaurants. Only the Bistro incurs a cover charge.
“Premium All-Inclusive” adds a premium drink package and waives the cover charge for the Bistro. Neither option includes shore excursions, but there are upgrades for those. For a seven-night European river cruise, expect to pay upwards of $1,000 per person for the Premium All-Inclusive Including Excursions option, when compared to the basic Full Board choice.
Hotel barges are the lesser-known and smallest -- in every sense -- division of the European river cruise line market. The main player is U.K.-based European Waterways, which has been in the business for nearly 40 years and operates a fleet of 17 barges sailing along narrow canals and inland waterways in the U.K., France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Luxembourg and Italy.
Usually converted from old working vessels, the old-style blue and white hulls lead to beautifully fitted-out ships that carry just six (Nymphea and Clair de Lune) to 20 (La Bella Vita) passengers and are equipped with modern amenities. Cruises are all-inclusive and fully crewed with an onboard chef, hostesses and guide. Barges can also be exclusively chartered by families and groups of friends.
Hotel barging is ideal for anyone who doesn't want a cookie-cutter cruise and is seeking something unique. The high crew-to-passenger ratio ensures a very personal experience that's akin to a floating house party, with all excursions, meals and unlimited tea, coffee, sodas and alcoholic beverages included in the fare.
There are themed cruises too, including painting, golf, cycling and Scottish whisky trail sailings; itineraries are customizable, with additional options including wine appreciation and hot air ballooning. With one chef catering for such a small number of passengers, the cuisine is exceptional and on a par with the best upscale restaurants.
Some cruises also include a visit to a Michelin-starred restaurant for lunch and dinner. Barges sail through remote towns and villages that are often way off the regular tourist track, offering cruisers a very immersive experience into local life and culture.
Cruising at walking speed, the pace of life will be too slow for anyone who wants to pack a lot into a week or tick off a list of major European cities. Hotel barges travel neither far nor fast and the distance covered might not amount to more than 50 miles. The high level of personal service and inclusions also means fares are higher than mainstream river cruise lines.
CroisiEurope is the biggest European river cruise line you've probably never heard of. One of the original pioneers of river cruising, the French-owned company was founded more than 40 years ago and is the largest European-based river line. Still family owned and run, it operates 51 ships.
In addition to regular riverboats, the fleet includes hotel barges and innovative modern paddle wheelers designed to sail on the shallow Loire (Loire Princesse) and Elbe (Elbe Princesse and Elbe Princesse II).
It also features farther off destinations, including the Mekong in Vietnam and Lake Kariba in South Africa. The fleet also includes two ocean-going ships (La Belle de l’Adriatique and La Belle des Oceans).
For Francophiles, CroisiEurope is a dream come true, particularly on sailings in its homeland that provide an authentic French experience. Throughout the fleet, all the vessels have a predominantly French crew and showcase French cuisine -- even the ships on the Mekong have a dedicated baker producing croissants, baguettes and pastries.
It's also the only line to sail from Seville on Spain's Guadalquivir with the dual-purpose river and sea vessel La Belle de Cadix, which also takes passengers along the Atlantic coast to Cadiz. And with mega ships now banned from the Venetian Lagoon, CroisiEurope’s 154-passenger Michelangelo is a delightful way to experience Venice, even parking close to St. Mark’s Square.
Despite offering value-for-money fares, there are plenty of inclusions, including wine, beer and soft beverages with lunch and dinner and an open bar throughout the day.
Lunch and dinner menus are fixed with no a la carte options. However, if you are vegetarian or, for example, don't like fish, most dietary requirements can be accommodated, and you will be served an alternative dish. This should be mentioned at the time of booking and confirmed once onboard.
Like Amadeus, CroisiEurope also operates fixed dining room seating for the duration of the cruise. On most cruises, North Americans and other English speakers will be in the minority, but all the crew speak English and announcements and written material are in English.
Having just set sail in 2018, Viva offers cruises on not only Europe’s major rivers, but coastal sailings in the Baltic and canal cruises in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The variety of ships in their fleet allows the line to plan itineraries that include ports not normally accessed by other cruise lines. Look for stops in Bonn, Wurzburg and Tain l'Hermitage.
Even though the line is new to river cruising, it comes with deep roots in the river cruising industry from its ship-building parent company Scylla.
Sustainability is foremost in the line’s plan for the future, utilizing furnishings made from 100% reclaimed wood, avoiding single-use plastics, and by using biodegradable fuel to reduce emissions.
The line bills itself as premium and all-inclusive, and that includes hot and cold non-alcoholic beverages all day as well as a selection of alcoholic drinks. That’s a step up from many river cruise lines, which normally only include sodas and alcoholic drinks at lunch and dinner. What’s not included are spa treatments and optional shore excursions.
Viva operates cruises year-round, which is unusual on European rivers. It allows you to explore many ports almost exclusively between January and March when other lines are shut down for the winter. The line also offers shorter cruise options than most lines. Cruisers can use these unique itineraries to put together a combination land- and river- vacation.
Also different on Viva are the extended mealtimes. Seating times for all three meals are considerably longer than you’d find on most river cruises in Europe. Plus, there are alternate dining venues. Both Viva Enjoy and Viva Two offer a choice of three restaurants.
Since the line is just beginning marketing in the U.S., don’t expect to find many Americans onboard. Both English and German are spoken on the ships. One daily shore tour is included as part of the North American offering. Additional excursions are individually priced.