7 European River Cruise Lines Worth a Look by Americans

1. Amadeus River Cruises Grace European Rivers in Austrian Style

Amadeus Silver II

Amadeus is one of the oldest European river cruise lines. For many years, the cruises from this Austrian-based cruise line were mainly sold on the German-speaking market but all that has changed and now its itineraries are available in the U.S. and other English-speaking countries.

Amadeus operates a fleet of 14 vessels. Amadeus Queen and ships launched after her feature design technology with a reduced height which enables the ship to continue sailing on high water levels where other vessels are affected. Amadeus Nova launches in 2024 with an emphasis on green technology as well.

Why Choose Amadeus for Your European River Cruise

Most European river cruise lines include a daily excursion in the fare, but Amadeus bucks the trend by giving passengers complete freedom to do as much or as little as they choose -- and pay accordingly. For all cruises, there's an "a la carte" program of excursion packages, ranging from around four shore tours during a weeklong cruise to a full schedule with up to two per day.

The newest ships boast excellent facilities, including a walk-in closet in most staterooms, an onboard massage therapist and a hair stylist, the latter a relative rarity on river vessels. Amadeus Provence, which sails on the Rhone and Saone, has an infinity pool and Amadeus Queen boasts an indoor pool with a retractable roof.

Things to Keep in Mind on an Amadeus River Cruise

Amadeus does not operate an open-seating policy in the restaurant, which is unusual for a river cruise line. You'll be allocated a table at the beginning of the cruise, with fellow folks from the U.S. or English speakers from other countries, and that's where you stay for the duration unless you ask to be moved, which could be awkward as you're likely to still bump into your spurned tablemates.