Greed: Fighting the Chair Hogs

The Sin: You're a lucky (and rare!) cruiser if you haven't encountered some of the most notorious -- and greedy -- cruisers sailing on the high seas: the chair hoggers. These folks feel entitled to as many chairs as they want, whether on the pool deck, in the ship's most comfortable lounge or in the theater, where they're saving numerous prime location seats despite the clearly communicated "no saving seats" rule. Their greedy behavior prevents other passengers from finding a lounge chair near the pool or a good view of the stage.

Be a Saint: Rise above your greedy inclinations and share the cruise ship's bounty with your shipmates. Take only the chairs you plan to use right now, and let others take the available seats next to you. Who knows? You might strike up a conversation with the strangers seated beside you, find out you have much in common and become fast friends, enhancing your vacation experience.