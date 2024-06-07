After finally booking a 7-day Iceland cruise, you’ve got more planning to do. There are Iceland shore excursions you shouldn’t miss and booking them early is a must.
Seven-day cruises around Iceland are a dreamy way to cover a lot of territory without a lot of driving or packing and repacking. In case you haven’t booked the cruise yet, the top cruise lines with week-long Reykjavik-to-Reykjavik itineraries include Windstar, Viking, Hurtigruten and even Celebrity.
Cruise Critic went in search of the Iceland shore excursions you simply can’t miss in the main ports of call. We found an assortment of active options and not-so active options. Before we dive into the detailed excursions, we put together a broad overview of what to expect from your Iceland shore excursions.
Cultural Iceland shore excursions may include food and drink tours, art tours and museums of all sorts. These may be simple walking tours of the smaller towns the cruise ships visit. Because almost every part of Iceland is scenic, the cultural tours are often paired with scenic drives into the countryside or farm visits. A good example of this are trips to see the famed Icelandic horses.
You should expect to see lots of waterfalls in Iceland. A few require hikes or ATV rides to get there, but there are some that are accessible by bus tours. Mainstream cruise lines to consider for your Iceland waterfall chasing include Royal Caribbean and Norwegian.
Glacier tours come in a wide range of transportation modes. As in Alaska and Norway cruises, there are options for helicopter glacier viewing. There are kayaking excursions in glacial ice fields, RIB (rigid inflatable boat, aka speed boats) tours and larger touring boats (aka slow boats) that are suitable for those with mobility challenges or sufferers of back and neck pain that avoid speed boats.
There are roughly 85 species of nesting birds in Iceland, and the one many people come to see are the Atlantic Puffins. Vigor Island is famous for them, as are a handful of other locations. Five whale species are common in Iceland’s waters. Whale watching excursions are included on most luxury Iceland cruises on Silversea, Crystal and Regent Seven Seas.
These are the “fire” part of the Land of Fire and Ice. What you can expect to see on your Iceland cruise shore excursions includes lava caves (also ice caves), fields of unusual lava formations and lava flows.
Hot springs also come in a wide range, from the famous (swimmable) Blue Lagoon to bubbling hot mud pits. As with most things in Iceland, some of these wonders are easily accessible, others require excursions that are as much about the journey as the destination. Hiking and ATV rides are a popular way to see the more remote features.
Here are the details of the shore excursions you don’t want to miss on a 7-day Iceland cruise.
For 7-day Iceland cruises beginning and ending in the capital city of Reykjavik, you could miss some amazing adventures. These include the geothermal wonders of the “Golden Circle” and the famed Blue Lagoon. To avoid missing out on them, check the shore excursions your cruise line offers on the day of departure or return and book your flights and/or extra hotel nights accordingly to allow enough time for these biggies.
If your line doesn’t offer extensions and/or hotels, plan a day or two on your own and book these tours independently. Cruise lines that offer Blue Lagoon tours include Princess and Holland America.
The Golden Circle is a circular road trip from Reykjavik that can be done in a day. Viking seven-day Iceland cruises include an overnight in Reykjavik, allowing time for an eight-hour excursion on the Golden Circle. The tour includes examples of Iceland’s top geological wonders, including its most famous waterfall, Gullfoss and the Strokkur geyser.
Cruise lines that either overnight in Reykjavik or offer excursions to those who book extensions make it easy to visit the Blue Lagoon. Even if you have plans for other geothermal baths in Iceland, you really can’t go home without venturing to the famed hot bath.
Most of your seven-day Iceland cruise is about the landscape and the wildlife, but in the Westman Islands, of which Heimaey is one, you’ll be at the most southern port of your cruise. That means it’s easier to see puffins and the landscape is a bit more compact. Temperatures are likely to be in the mid-50s, perfect for exploring the island. Cruises that stop at Heimaey Island include Windstar (Star Pride), Viking (Viking Mars) and Seabourn.
If spotting puffins is your goal, finding an excursion at Heimaey Island to do that should be easy. These are primarily by boat and will often feature caves as part of the fun. Bonus wildlife might include nesting eider ducks or even whales.
Heimaey is often called the Pompeii of the North. The volcanic eruption of 1973 completely covered hundreds of homes and buildings with lava and ash, all the while completely altering the island's landscape. Tours that allow you to see the lava fields, black sand beaches and the volcanic landscape come in a wide variety, including by boat, ATV, tour bus and even e-scooters.
The scenery transiting the 11-mile-long fjord to get to the town of Seydisfjordur is not to be missed. Take advantage of the long hours of daylight in the summer (an average of 22 hours in June) to enjoy the sights along the way.
Shore excursions in port include geothermal bathing, boating adventures, hiking and bus tours. Cruise lines that call on Seydisfjordur include Azamara, Carnival (Carnival Legend) and Royal Caribbean (Jewel of the Seas).
“Vok” means ice-free holes. These baths harness the geothermal heat within the lake they float upon. The water is crystal clear (even drinkable). Picture a series of floating docks on the lake that enclose two large infinity pools.
As we said, Seydisfjordur is deep within a fjord. One of the best ways to experience the beauty of a fjord in Iceland (or anywhere, for that matter) is via a speedy rigid inflatable boat (RIB). Expect to see waterfalls, wildlife and scenery.
There are so many things to do in Akureyri, it will be hard to choose. There are RIB (rigid inflatable boat) rides, whale watching and multiple ATV options. We even found an exciting glacier river rafting trip for the adventurous cruisers. Those may be great options if you haven’t already had your fill of geothermal baths and waterfalls. We found the mountainous scenery in this far northern port to be the driving force behind any excursion.
Cruises that stop here include MSC, AIDA and Cunard.
This combination gets you out into the surrounding countryside to see the mountains and a stunning waterfall while still allowing time to soak in the baths at Myvatn.
If you haven’t already seen the horses up close, this is a must-do Iceland shore excursion. The Icelandic horse breed is considered one of the purest in the world, originating from the small sturdy horses brought by the first settlers more than a thousand years ago. A farm visit with horse demonstrations is the ideal way to experience these pony-sized horses that are an integral part of Icelandic culture.
This is likely to be your most northern port of call on a seven-day Iceland cruise. Expect temperate weather and long daylight hours. Among the cruise lines that stop In Isafjordur are Costa Cruises and Holland America ships like Nieuw Statendam and Zuiderdam.
It’s impossible to get your fill of puffin watching. Vigur Island is a 30-minute boat ride away. Once there, you’ll enjoy multiple bird species, including the summer-visiting puffins as well as eider ducks. These excursions aren’t only about watching the birds, however. Expect a healthy dose of Icelandic culture on the use of eider down as well as a visit to one of the smallest post offices in Europe.
Boating shore excursions here generally focus on the scenery and the wildlife, primarily birds and whales. Options include larger whale watching vessels, speedier RIBs or for a more intimate look at the fjord, try a two-person kayak excursion.
As with the rest of Iceland, there’s plenty of visual beauty to see here and the town itself is walkable and filled with culture. P&O Cruises call on Grundarfjordur, as does Princess, with both Sky Princess and Caribbean Princess.
A visit here comes complete with a legend that includes love and murder (don’t they all?) and may be rooted in truth. Shore excursion options include hiking tours as well as less strenuous tours to simply see the fields.
This artistic town is quite walkable, allowing you to explore a bit on your own or via a guided walking tour. If you choose to get out of town, there are some amazing things to see and a variety of tour options to get you to them, including ATV tours, hiking and even Zodiac boats.
Oceania calls on Djupivogur, as does Viking Star.
A visit to one of Iceland’s famous black beaches is a must during your cruise. The black sand is the result of centuries of volcanic activity. It presents a striking contrast where the sand meets the sea. Most tours allow time for a bit of a hike along the beach and the surrounding area.
You don’t have to be on an expedition-style cruise to take a Zodiac boat through an ice lagoon. This lagoon is at the base of the Vatnajokull Glacier, which is the largest in Europe. It may be the most stunning sight in all of Iceland.