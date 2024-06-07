Five Things to Expect on Iceland Shore Excursions

Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland (Photo: Fran Golden)

1. Cultural and Historical Tours In Iceland

Cultural Iceland shore excursions may include food and drink tours, art tours and museums of all sorts. These may be simple walking tours of the smaller towns the cruise ships visit. Because almost every part of Iceland is scenic, the cultural tours are often paired with scenic drives into the countryside or farm visits. A good example of this are trips to see the famed Icelandic horses.

2. Waterfalls by Hiking, ATV and Tour Bus

You should expect to see lots of waterfalls in Iceland. A few require hikes or ATV rides to get there, but there are some that are accessible by bus tours. Mainstream cruise lines to consider for your Iceland waterfall chasing include Royal Caribbean and Norwegian.

3. Glaciers by Boats of All Sorts

Glacier tours come in a wide range of transportation modes. As in Alaska and Norway cruises, there are options for helicopter glacier viewing. There are kayaking excursions in glacial ice fields, RIB (rigid inflatable boat, aka speed boats) tours and larger touring boats (aka slow boats) that are suitable for those with mobility challenges or sufferers of back and neck pain that avoid speed boats.

4. Bird and Whale Watching Tours by Boats of all Sorts

There are roughly 85 species of nesting birds in Iceland, and the one many people come to see are the Atlantic Puffins. Vigor Island is famous for them, as are a handful of other locations. Five whale species are common in Iceland’s waters. Whale watching excursions are included on most luxury Iceland cruises on Silversea, Crystal and Regent Seven Seas.

5. Lava Fields and Hot Springs (Many You Can Soak In) by Hiking, ATV and Tour Bus

These are the “fire” part of the Land of Fire and Ice. What you can expect to see on your Iceland cruise shore excursions includes lava caves (also ice caves), fields of unusual lava formations and lava flows.

Hot springs also come in a wide range, from the famous (swimmable) Blue Lagoon to bubbling hot mud pits. As with most things in Iceland, some of these wonders are easily accessible, others require excursions that are as much about the journey as the destination. Hiking and ATV rides are a popular way to see the more remote features.

