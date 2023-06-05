If you're reading this right now, chances are you're not on a ship. It's a bummer, we know, and the withdrawal is real. But, with all of the cruise-themed TV shows available on the air and across streaming platforms, there's no reason why you can't still have your cruise fix.

Cruise Critic has put together a list of seven of its favorite cruise television shows of all time. Whether you're into science-fiction, sitcoms, documentaries or good, ol' fashioned reality TV drama, you're sure to find something to keep yourself entertained.

Editor's Note: Information was accurate at the time of publication but is subject to change.

Prefer the big screen? Check out 21 Cruise Movies That Will Make You Want to Sail.