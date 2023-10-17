7 Cruise Theme Nights You Need to Know About

Take the relaxed, joyful atmosphere on a cruise ship and amplify it with elaborate decorations, costumes and going-ons -- but for one night only. Cue cruise theme nights, particular evenings on a cruise ship where guests and staff dress up with a specific theme in mind and partake in tailored events, like concerts, shows, games, contests and more.

Fortunately, cruise theme nights are included in your cruise fare, but be sure to check your itinerary carefully and pack accordingly. Most cruise lines don't rent or sell materials for these theme nights onboard – though some, like Cunard Line and Disney Cruise Line, do. While it's not required to dress in accordance with the theme in most cases, it's certainly more fun to get in the spirit, dress up and join in.

Here's our list of seven popular cruise theme nights that you should know about -- and hopefully get to attend yourself.