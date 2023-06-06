7 Cruise Mistakes You Need to Avoid

We have all thought about what we want to do while on a cruise ship, like lounging by the pool, enjoying excursions or decompressing with a blissful massage. But have you ever thought about what not to do on a cruise?

Surprisingly, there are a number of mistakes you can make while cruising that can lead to various repercussions, ranging from painful stomach aches to immigration issues. But these mistakes aren't exclusive to first-time cruisers. Even the savviest cruisers aren't exempt from making cruise ship mistakes, including Cruise Critic's seasoned editors and contributors.

The good news is that the biggest cruise mistakes make for the best learning opportunities (and are avoidable). Read on to discover our seven anecdotes of cruiser mistakes, have a laugh at our expense, and vow never to make the same mistakes we did.