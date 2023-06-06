7 Cruise Cabin Tips That Will Change How You Cruise

1. Create More Hanging Space in Your Cruise Cabin by Bringing Magnetic Hooks

Cabins on cruise ships tend to be low on wall- or door-mounted hooks, among other organizational goodies. Two hooks are all you're usually going to get, which means if you have more than two jackets to hang up, you're stuck throwing your other belongings over the edge of a chair or on the couch's arm.

But since all cruise cabins are made of metal, you can bring along your own hanging space. Place a few strong magnetic hooks in your bags when packing and, once you're in your cabin, just set them up on your cruise cabin walls and start hanging.

Some great examples include your windbreakers, baseball hats, swimsuits and various other pieces of cruisewear. Keep in mind, however, that the only walls that aren't made of steel and, therefore, can't hold magnets are those of your shower. If you want to hang items there specifically, bring different hooks, such as those with suction cups.