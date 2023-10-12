7 Best Ports of Call When Cruising the Mississippi River

Conjuring up evocative images of stately paddlewheelers, the Mississippi River is America's most iconic waterway. The Mississippi twists 2,340 miles from northern Minnesota to New Orleans through the heartland, growing wider the farther south you go.

Mississippi River cruise itineraries are culturally intriguing and crammed with history. In a single day, you might see someone being baptized in the river, learn about the worst floods in U.S. history and tour a Civil War battlefield.

Back onboard, you might attend a lecture from a knowledgeable "riverlorian," then relax on your balcony or the sun deck and watch the world go by before watching an after-dinner song-and-dance show in the theater.

Mississippi River cruises allow you to discover some of the most iconic cities in the US from the comfort of your ship. You can take a deep dive into America's past, with visits to a variety of important landmarks, battlefields and river towns in a matter of days. Here is our list of the seven best ports of call when cruising the Mississippi river, all of which offer plenty of charm and activities to all types of cruisers.