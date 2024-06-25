7 Best New Zealand Cruises for Every Type of Traveler

A New Zealand cruise is an ideal option for discovering the country, since most itineraries include stops to explore its world-famous natural splendor along with popular cities, such as Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, giving you the best of both worlds.

Cruise options range from short four-day tasters to multi-week adventures that combine New Zealand with other destinations like Australia, various South Pacific islands and Southeast Asia. The growing popularity of New Zealand as a cruise destination has led to an increase in offerings from cruise lines, from mainstream to ultra-luxury, in recent years as well.

With so many itineraries and cruise lines available, choosing the right one to cruise to New Zealand can be difficult. To help you pick the New Zealand cruise for you, we have selected the top options based on your travel companions and personal interests.