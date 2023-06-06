7 Best Cruise Ships for Sea Days

3. Harmony of the Seas

On Deck: One of the world's largest cruise ships, Harmony of the Seas, challenges anyone to be bored onboard, given its large variety of on-ship activities and attractions designated within seven themed "neighborhoods." The "Pool and Sports Zone," concentrated on the ship's upper decks, has four pools (including a sloped-entry pool and one for games like in-pool basketball) and the interactive water play area Splashaway Bay for kids and tots, with features like sea creature water cannons, slides and a giant drench bucket. Six whirlpools (including four that are cantilevered over the ship's side) can be found in the glass-covered, adults-only Solarium.

Harmony introduces some Royal Caribbean firsts: The Perfect Storm trio of multistory water slides, along with the Ultimate Abyss, a side-by-side pair of the tallest dry slides at sea, which plummet 10 stories. The ultimate in water fun is the ship's two FlowRider surf simulation pools for standup surfing and boogie-boarding. If you're not up for public humiliation, grab a drink, find a bleacher seat and enjoy the wipeouts in shaded comfort. Harmony also sports a zipline, two rock climbing walls and a sports deck for basketball, volleyball, soccer, Ping-Pong and mini-golf.

The deep AquaTheater pool (technically part of the Boardwalk neighborhood) does double duty as a venue for scuba lessons and stage for whimsical performances that feature acrobats and divers (held both day and night).

Indoor Fun: Harmony's neighborhood concept also includes three areas that are technically within the ship but open to the sky. Take a nature stroll through Central Park at the center of the vessel, a football-field-length strip that is covered in some 12,000 plants and trees. You can pop into shops like the Cartier store and a Bvlgari boutique, and grab a bite at the Park Cafe or a drink at the two-story Dazzles lounge. Or head to the more boisterous indoor-outdoor Boardwalk, with its Starbucks, arcade, tequila bar and various casual eateries (see below). One lovely touch there is the handmade carousel, which is free to ride.

For more shopping and imbibing, the Royal Promenade is sized like a real mall -- it runs the length of a football field. There you'll find tax- and duty-free shops for liquor and jewelry purchases, the Rising Tide Bar (which travels up and down three decks between the Royal Promenade and Central Park), the futuristic Bionic Bar (helmed by robot bartenders), a Kate Spade store and other retail and food-and-beverage options. Activities like flash-mob dance classes and parades with DreamWorks characters in colorful costumes take place there.

Other daytime entertainment options include recent 3D movies from the DreamWorks cache, an interactive group Puzzle Break game, dance classes, alcohol tastings, DreamWorks character meet-and-greets and ice skating in Studio B.

For more laid-back offerings, retreat to the Vitality Spa at Sea, featuring 29 treatment rooms and a thermal suite with heated ceramic loungers, saunas and steam rooms. Or work off those buffet calories at the fitness center, packed with cardio and resistance equipment, and the site of spinning, yoga, Pilates and kickboxing classes.

Kids, meanwhile, can indulge in the Youth Zone, with features like the Adventure Ocean kids club (for ages 3 to 11) touting activities like puppet theater and dance parties; there are also teen-only spaces (Fuel Disco and The Living Room), as well as the Royal Babies and Royal Tots nursery program for infants and toddlers ages 6 months to 2 years.

All-Day Dining: You can't go hungry on Harmony of the Seas, what with 20-plus dining options. Beyond lunch in the Windjammer Marketplace buffet and the main tri-level dining room, passengers can find midday eats at Sorrento's pizzeria; the Park Cafe, serving up salads and sandwiches; the Boardwalk Dog House with its seven varieties of wieners; Mini Bites for sliders and other grab-and-go snacks served near the pools; the Vitality Cafe or Solarium Bistro for yogurt parfaits, healthy sandwiches and other light fare; Johnny Rockets, a fast-food burger joint; Sabor Taqueria & Tequila Bar for Mexican; and the Cafe Promenade for snacks and sandwiches.

Also worth seeking out are Jamie's Italian, from British Chef Jamie Oliver; 150 Central Park, with a seasonal "farm to ship" menu designed by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz; and Izumi Hibachi and Sushi (note all three of these venues charge a supplement). And don't forget all the empty calories you can consume with midday cravings for ice cream, doughnuts and cupcakes.

Sisters: Allure of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas and 2018-debuted Symphony of the Seas are also part of the Oasis-class fleet. They're nearly identical to Harmony, minus a few variations on features. Also worth a shoutout are the line's high-tech Quantum-class ships, including Anthem of the Seas, with fun features like a skydiving simulator, the extendable North Star observation arm (it reaches 300 feet above sea level), bumper cars and even robot bartenders in the Bionic Bar.