Bars are the beehives of cruise ships. Passengers pogo between them for sundowners, sail away celebrations, cocktail o'clocks and nightcaps. Some bartenders don't sleep until their customers do.
A favourite bar becomes a focal meeting point or the starting point for the rest of the night. They're the place for aperitifs, digestifs and everything in between -- and after. Some bars rise above the rest so here's our list of the top 5 -- the valedictorians of drinkeries at sea.
Channel your inner 007 and head to the Martini Bar on Celebrity Cruises' gorgeous Edge-class ships, including the Southampton-based Celebrity Apex (from May 2024). The Martini Bar appears across the fleet, though it's at its most glamorous on the Edge-class, with a sculptural chandelier and chic circular bar.
The bar staff here shake and stir a range of classic and contemporary drinks, from your straight-up spy-inspired vodka vermouth with a cocktail olive to fruity lychee and apple martinis.
The bartenders are known to break out into their own sort of cocktail capoeira, in which they contort, juggle and bend over backwards to rattle up to 18 cocktail shakers at the same time.
This lofty Deck 15 bar on Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas -- based in Southampton from May 2024 – takes up a prime ship real estate just below the entrance to the North Star, filled with comfortable cushioned seat and loungers.
North Star bar is an ideal spot to look out over the entire pool deck and soak up the far-reaching ocean views. It has a selection of cocktails starting at $14, such as Bloody Marys and the Lodestar, a vibrant concoction of Belvedere Pink Grapefruit Vodka and melon liqueur, topped up with Domaine Chandon.
There's an Observatory Bar on the upper decks of all of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' ships, though the best are found on newer vessels, Bolette and Borealis. Imbibe on a selection of Champagnes, wines, cocktails and mocktails in the top-deck bar's serene surroundings.
Floor-to-ceiling windows allows light to flood in and guests to gaze out. The Observatory Bar is a good place to decamp to and clink glasses during a sail-away, especially if you're on a Norwegian fjords cruise, with snow-capped mountains and thundering waterfalls in sight.
On Marella Cruises' latest ship, Marella Voyager, the Exchange Bar is a jaunty speakeasy adults-only bar tucked away behind a secret door that’s disguised as a red phone booth. You’ll need a password to access this immersive bar, which features interactive actors, parlour games, live music and fabulous cocktails.
Just remember to pre-book this Deck 8 spot so you don’t miss out.
Located on Deck 17 at the very nose of Arvia, the Crow's Nest affords dizzying views of the Caribbean's azure waters.
The bar is a bit of a chameleon. Its shape shifts throughout the day. In the afternoon you'll find people cosied up with coffees and a good book. In the evening, though, it really comes into its own. The hems of evening gowns brush the carpet as pre- and post-dinner drinkers arrive to sample Arvia’s Tidal Rum, inspired by the tropical islands Arvia visits.
Cunard's Commodore Club is featured on Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria, offering the line's most scintillating selection of drinks, from heady cocktails to warming hot chocolate, at the bow of the ship.
The Commodore Club takes a nautical theme, inspired the line's Commodores, or captains, with fine wines, zingy cocktails and premium whiskies on offer.
Chairs, many tucked into windowed nooks, are deep and comfortable and, as befits Cunard, the more formal evening dress code means everyone's dressed to impress.
Take our advice and find a sunset-viewing seat and order a Transatlantic Love Affair, featuring a decadent combination of Liverpool Gin, Tio Pepe Fino Sherry, Prosecco, sugar syrup and freshly squeezed lime.
MSC Cruises' blingy Champagne Bar on MSC Virtuosa takes a prime Deck 7 position. The glamorous bar is wrapped around one of the Atrium’s showpiece Swarovski crystal staircases, allowing passengers to make a grand entrance. This glam spot is, naturally, the place to see and be seen -- while sipping on chilled glasses of Champagne.