Celebrity Cruises' Martini Bar on Celebrity Apex

The dazzling Martini Bar appears across Celebrity Cruises' fleet (Image: Celebrity Cruises)

Channel your inner 007 and head to the Martini Bar on Celebrity Cruises' gorgeous Edge-class ships, including the Southampton-based Celebrity Apex (from May 2024). The Martini Bar appears across the fleet, though it's at its most glamorous on the Edge-class, with a sculptural chandelier and chic circular bar.

The bar staff here shake and stir a range of classic and contemporary drinks, from your straight-up spy-inspired vodka vermouth with a cocktail olive to fruity lychee and apple martinis.

The bartenders are known to break out into their own sort of cocktail capoeira, in which they contort, juggle and bend over backwards to rattle up to 18 cocktail shakers at the same time.