Cruising and enjoying fresh air go together like a nice steak and fine wine. That's why making use of a cruise ship's stunning ocean views and open decks makes complete sense when creating the atmosphere for an onboard restaurant.

Alfresco, or outdoor, dining is not a new concept but has seen more recent innovation at sea. Moving beyond just the pool grill, cruise ships embrace everything from backyard-style grill venues to pop-up restaurants that create a unique and romantic ambiance on the open decks. One cruise line even offers an entire promenade of restaurants with open-air seating.

If savoring a meal under the sun or stars appeals to you, read on to find out which cruise ships offer the best alfresco restaurants at sea and why.